Offensive lineman Charles Cross gave an update on his contract talks with the Seattle Seahawks before the 2025 season starts.

Cross has been with the team since the 2022 season when the Seahawks selected them ninth overall in the NFL draft. He has been very healthy as an active presence in the trenches, appearing in 48 out of 51 games.

Cross is approaching the final year of his rookie contract, hoping to remain with Seattle for the long term. With training camp underway, he gave an update on whether things progressed between him and the front office, per reporter Brady Henderson.

“Seahawks LT Charles Cross, one of the team’s top extension candidates, was asked if his agents have started negotiating with the team,” Henderson wrote.

“No, not yet,” Cross said. “But I’m just focused on this upcoming season and working for the upcoming season.”

What lies ahead for Charles Cross, Seahawks

It's uncertain if Charles Cross can get an extension before the season starts or while it's underway. Despite that, it's clear that talks will continue as the Seahawks prepare for the 2025 campaign.

In the meantime, Seattle will progress through training camp as they approach their second year with Mike MacDonald as their head coach. The squad was solid in 2024 with a 10-7 record but it wasn't enough as they missed the playoffs. This happened as they didn't win the NFC West Division, which went to the Los Angeles Rams instead.

The Seahawks witnessed many departures, mainly quarterback Geno Smith and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. This marks the first season since 2014 without Lockett, and the first since 2018 without Smith and Metcalf on the roster.

They were quick to replace those players on offense. Seattle signed Sam Darnold to be their projected starting quarterback, then landed Cooper Kupp, Steven Sims and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to bolster the receiving corps.

The Seahawks haven't been to the playoffs since 2022, but they have the talent to make some noise in the NFC. All that matters is they get the team to click on both sides of the ball.