NBA fans continue to debate on who's better between Dwyane Wade and James Harden. The former finally revealed his stance on the topic.

Aside from Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, fans look at Wade and Harden as two of the best shooting guards in NBA history. Many have different viewpoints, showing how the pair have different accomplishments that separate them from the rest.

Wade gave his thoughts on the conversation during a July 26 episode of the Wy Network with Dwyane Wade podcast. When it comes to stats, he would give the edge to Harden. However, there is one area that he values more than just numbers.

“I can have more stats if I didn’t care about winning a ring,” Wade said.

Dwyane Wade on his career after recent debate about him vs. James Harden: “I can have more stats if I didn’t care about winning a ring.” 💍🏆 Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZSh7IHicKx — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) July 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Dwyane Wade played throughout NBA career

Article Continues Below

Dwyane Wade has three NBA titles to his resume while James Harden does not. It's clear where he stands on the topic as to who is the better player.

Wade lasted 16 years in the league, averaging 22 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. He shot 48% from the field, including 29.3% from beyond the arc, and 76.5% from the free-throw line.

Wade earned numerous accolades throughout his career, mainly with the Miami Heat. He was a 13-time All-Star while landing on eight All-NBA teams and three All-Defensive squads. His efforts helped the Heat win three championships, including the Finals MVP in 2006.

Harden had achieved a lot throughout his career despite not winning a title yet. Approaching his 17th NBA season, he is producing 24.1 points, 7.2 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

He shined as one of the league's best players in the last decade, earning multiple achievements. He made the All-Star team 11 times, the All-NBA team eight times, and won regular-season MVP in 2018.

The debate about Wade and Harden will continue as long as fans see a case for it. For now, Wade made it clear that he is better since he sacrificed a lot to cement himself in NBA history as the best to ever play.