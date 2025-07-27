Marcus Semien pulled off some incredible heroics during Saturday's matchup between the Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves.

Going into the game, the Rangers have been gaining momentum. They boast a four-game winning streak, coming off a strong three-game sweep over the Athletics. They also beat the Braves 8-3 in the series opener, showing that they are slowly but surely rising in the AL standings.

It was a close matchup in Game 2 of the series, as they needed extra innings to determine a winner. Texas understood one play will decide the game, which Semien was more than happy to oblige.

He only needed the 10th inning to assert his presence. He provided an RBI single to left field to walk off the game with Texas getting the win.

Marcus Semien DELIVERS the walk off hit in tight spaces for the Rangers 🙌pic.twitter.com/XJ01UOaYXb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 27, 2025

How Marcus Semien, Rangers played against Braves

It was a great moment for Marcus Semien to win the game for the Rangers, fending off the Braves in the process.

Both squads traded blows throughout the course of the game, being even at five runs apiece. Texas had a 4-2 lead after three innings before Atlanta tied it up in the sixth inning. They both scored in the ninth frame to force extra innings until Semien came through for the hosts.

The Rangers' bullpen did not have the best performance possible but made enough plays down the stretch. Shawn Armstrong earned the win, being on the mound for two innings as he struck out two batters while conceding one run and one hit.

Texas improved to a 44-59 record on the season, holding the third spot of the AL West Division standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners and five games behind the Houston Astros.

The Rangers will prepare for their series finale against the Braves. The contest will take place on July 27 at 2:35 p.m. ET.