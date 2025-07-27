When news broke that Mookie Betts would not start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their second of three games against the Red Sox in Boston, but would crucially be at the game and thus available as a pinch hitter, it set up the potential for a Hollywood ending a few thousand miles away from Elysian Park.

After going up early with a pair of massive swings by Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez in the first inning, putting the Dodgers up 2-0 to start out the game, the Red Sox punched back in a major way, going up 3-2 and scoring a lead that LA would never overcome.

And yet, after recording two quick outs at the top of the ninth, the opportunity for that Hollywood ending arose once again when, as Esteury Ruiz went up to bat, Betts approached the on-deck circle. Seemingly surprised to see the former Bostonian ready to take the plate, closer Aroldis Chapman shockingly walked Ruiz, a .221 hitter without much power, to set things up for a high-stakes at-bat with a win on the line.

With the crowd deafening, Betts took the first ball, which was called a strike. Betts then whiffed on a splitter, took two balls, hit a foul, and landed one final ball to set up a 3-2 seventh pitch. Whether intentional or not, Chapman threw the ball right down the middle, a four-seam 97 mph fastball in the center of the strike zone, but instead of making him pay, Betts watched it land in Dalton Rushing's glove, ending the at-bat and game on the spot.

Now this, understandably, led to a massive reaction at Fenway while Dodgers fans online were quite critical of the call, with some going so far as to call Betts washed. Despite coming into the game as a pinch hitter, having arrived at the stadium late after flying into Boston from his familial home in Nashville, Betts was still thrown the best ball one could hope for, and allowed it to wiz by without going down swinging. If Betts can turn things around moving forward, fans will surely forget about this play, but if he doesn't, this at-bat will be Exhibit A in an underwhelming season.