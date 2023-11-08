Shigeru Miyamoto announced on X that he is currently developing a live-action adaptation of Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda.

A live-action feature film of Nintendo’s iconic game The Legend of Zelda is currently in development, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Shigeru Miyamoto, Nintendo game director, who will also produce the movie posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he and Avi Arad (Arad Productions) have been working on adapting the game into a live-action movie “for many years now.”

This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films. [1] — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) November 7, 2023

Miyamoto continued, “I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

Maze Runner trilogy director Wes Ball will direct the film. Nintendo and Arad Productions will co-finance the film with Sony. Ball’s upcoming movie, Kiugdom of the Planet of the Apes will premiere on May 24, 2024.

The Legend of Zelda is one of Nintendo’s biggest titles. The game was first released in 1986. Since then, Zelda has had 20 titles under the main series from The Legend of Zelda played on the 1986 Famicom Disk System to the latest 2023 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on the Nintendo Switch.

The adventures of Link and Princess Zelda

The game spans millennia which follows the adventures of Link on a quest to save the Kingdom of Hyrule and its magical princess, Zelda. Zelda, who is sometimes the hero in the games, is the bearer of the Triforce of Wisdom, imbued with the essence of the goddesses who created Hyrule.

The games are known for their amazingly storytelling and graphics. Breath of the Wild was the Switch’s launch game in 2017 and the first fully open-world game in the series.

Nintendo is famous for being extremely protective of its intellectual property. Before this year’s The Super Mario Bros. film, the company’s last foray into movies was the largely panned 1993 live action Super Mario Bros. The Chris Pratt-voiced animated film, however, grossed $1.3 billion.

Rumors of a Zelda movie were quashed by the CEO of Illumination (the company that adapted the 2023 Mario movie) a few months ago. However, he might have been referring to an animated movie.

Miyamoto’s announcement, however, referred to a live-action adaptation.

In his post, he did clarify that “It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”