Out of all of the video games in the world, a Zelda animated film feels inevitable — especially given the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. — but an Illumination executive has thrown cold water on the rumors of that happening.

“I don't know where that came from,” said Chris Meledandri (founder and CEO of Illumination) to The Wrap in reference to the rumors of a Zelda movie. “I mean, I can understand how people would surmise all sorts of things because obviously, we've had a great experience working together. My relationship with Nintendo now includes being on their board of directors, so I can understand how people can surmise these things. But in terms of the specifics, that was just something that I've been hearing lots of rumors [about]. This is just about what's next between Nintendo and Illumination.”

Benjamin Renner, who directed Illumination's upcoming Migration film, walked by and added, “I see one rumor every week.”

To be fair, the rumors make sense. Zelda is a very popular franchise that just released another game, Tears of the Kingdom, last month. On top of that, The Super Mario Bros. Movie — while not a great film — grossed over $1.3 billion at the global box office. Illumination is almost guaranteed to make bank at the box office with their animated films (Minions: The Rise of Gru almost made a billion dollars). There's certainly money to be had with a Zelda film, and while it's possible Meledandri was just playing coy, an animated film being announced in the near future wouldn't be all that surprising.