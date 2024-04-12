Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp finds himself under pressure after his team's disappointing 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League, reported by GOAL. Former player Steve McManaman didn't hold back in his criticism, asserting that Klopp has a lot to explain. The defeat at Anfield marked Liverpool's first loss on home turf since their defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League in February 2023.
With a three-goal deficit to overturn in the return fixture in Italy, Liverpool faces an uphill battle to progress in the competition.Liverpool, known for their impressive home record, faltered against Atalanta in a match that saw Gianluca Scamacca score twice and a late goal from Mario Pasalic seal the visitors' victory. This defeat comes as a surprise given Liverpool's stellar record throughout the season, with only one defeat in their last ten matches, a narrow loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup. McManaman, speaking on TNT Sports, expressed his disappointment with Liverpool's performance, highlighting the team's average display and the ineffectiveness of substitutions made during the match.
“This victory means more to them [Atalanta] of course because last time Liverpool had qualified and changed the team. This time this is against the favourites at Anfield, the favourites whom people expected to walk to Dublin. And woah! They've put a stop to that talk. And do you know what, they haven't deserved it tonight. Liverpool have been very average.” Mcmanaman said.
“They've been amazing this year and all the nice things that have been said about them, but tonight… Wow, the wheels have come off. All the substitutions that have been made haven't had an impact as they have had this year. It will be interesting to see what the manager has to say when he explains it away… because there's a lot to explain!”
Pressure mounts on Jurgen Klopp
McManaman's candid assessment puts the pressure on Jurgen Klopp to address the reasons behind Liverpool's sudden downturn in form. The manager must explain the team's lackluster performance against Atalanta, especially considering their status as favorites in the competition. Liverpool's recent defensive performances have also raised concerns, making it imperative for Klopp to find solutions before the return fixture in Bergamo.
Looking ahead to the crucial return fixture, McManaman believes that Liverpool's chances of progressing to the last four rely heavily on keeping a clean sheet. However, based on their recent defensive struggles, he acknowledges that this will be a challenging task. As Liverpool regroups and prepares for the challenges ahead, Klopp must address the issues highlighted by McManaman. The team's ability to bounce back from this setback will determine their pursuit of glory in both domestic and European competitions.
Jurgen Klopp faces mounting pressure after Liverpool's disappointing defeat to Atalanta. The team's lackluster performance and defensive struggles have raised concerns among fans and pundits alike. As Klopp seeks to explain the reasons behind the downturn in form, Liverpool must regroup and focus on the return fixture in Italy. The task ahead is daunting, but with Klopp's guidance and the determination of the players, Liverpool can still strive for success in both the Europa League and their domestic campaign.