Lay’s charged into the FIFA World Cup 2026 spotlight with a celebrity squad that instantly grabs attention. Lionel Messi, Alexia Putellas, Sir David Beckham, Thierry Henry and Steve Carell anchor the brand’s newest “No Lay’s, No Game” campaign as they argue, joke and push each other to host the biggest watch party of the year, per DesignRush.

The ad opens on a chaotic group video call. Everyone wants a party, but nobody wants to host. Each star claims someone else has the better house. Henry insists Beckham should take the role, Beckham hesitates, and the conversation spirals into friendly bickering. They settle the debate by drawing names from a bowl, but every slip hilariously carries Beckham’s name. He gets the job, and he can’t talk his way out of it.

Lay’s rebrand meets World Cup energy

The campaign arrives during Lay’s global rebrand, giving the brand a fresh stage before the world’s biggest tournament. Jane Wakely, Chief Consumer and Marketing Officer, framed the launch around connection. “Lay’s is proud to add flavor and community to the moments of togetherness that are such an important part of the FIFA World Cup,” she said.

Article Continues Below

The brand leaned into shared fan experiences in earlier versions of the platform, from surprise activations inside stadiums to lively bar crawls. This new chapter keeps the same spirit but brings sharper humor and a deeper cast of global icons.

The final twist lands when Steve Carell joins the call. He wants an invite. Beckham agrees, but sets one rule, everyone must bring a bag of Lay’s to get inside. The moment ties the whole concept together and reinforces the campaign’s message with a wink.

Wakely summed up the energy behind the launch. “As Lay’s enters a new era, we’re bringing ‘No Lay’s, No Game’ to the FIFA World Cup 26, and teaming up with some of the world’s most beloved stars, reminding fans everywhere that no football-watching experience is complete without a pack of Lay’s by their side.”

The ad blends comedy, global star power and football culture, giving Lay’s a lively start to World Cup season.