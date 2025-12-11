Christian Pulisic’s rise at Milan has reshaped the club’s entire attack, and his contract situation now sits at the center of every conversation at Milanello. Italian reports note that both sides have pushed negotiations forward for months, yet one major request continues to steer every meeting, per WorldSoccerTalk.

Pulisic’s evolution into Milan’s most threatening forward has stunned critics. His mix of sharp movement, controlled aggression, and cold efficiency has taken him far beyond the expectations formed at Dortmund and Chelsea. He now sets the rhythm of Milan’s attack and carries a level of trust that rivals any player in Serie A.

Last weekend showed exactly why the Rossoneri view him as essential. Pulisic battled a strong fever, described by the player as leaving him “dead in bed,” yet still traveled to Turin. He entered late and smashed home two goals that flipped a 3-2 thriller against Torino. That moment capped what has already become one of the league’s most explosive scoring stretches.

Salary Request Becomes the Final Hurdle

Article Continues Below

Talks for a long-term extension have intensified, with Milan aiming to lock him in until 2030. They currently hold an option to push the deal one more year to 2028, but the club wants a full commitment that mirrors his importance. The gap comes down to one issue, according to Corriere della Sera. Pulisic earns around $4.3 million net per season, and his camp seeks a raise to about $5.4 million. That number sits on the table, still awaiting a final call from the club.

Milan understands the stakes. They watched the Mike Maignan saga drag on and refuse to repeat that situation with their most decisive attacker. The Rossoneri want a smooth finish and a number that honors his impact.

Everyone at the club knows the truth. Milan’s future sharpens when Christian Pulisic stays, and they plan to make that vision real.