It's a hectic time for Lionel Messi. The soccer sensation from Argentina is anticipating playing in the upcoming FIFA World Cup. At the same time, cutting ads with the likes of Steve Carel to hype up the World Cup.

Plus, he has come away with his second MLS MVP award for one of his best seasons to date, per Felipe Cardenas of The Athletic.

“First of all, I’m thankful for this recognition,” Messi said in a statement. “It’s always nice to receive individual awards, but I want to share it with my teammates. I was also fortunate to win the MLS Golden Boot thanks to my teammates. I’m happy to receive this award and be the first in the history of this league to win it in two consecutive years. I’m very thankful.”

This month, he led Inter Miami CF to its first-ever MLS Cup title, defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1. Along the way, Messi took home the MLS Cup MVP Award.

Overall, Messi had a record-breaking season. He finished with 29 goals and 19 assists (48 goal contributions) in 28 regular-season matches. In the playoffs, he finished with six goals and nine assists. Across the board, Messi compiled 46 goals and 28 assists in 54 appearances.

Lionel Messi's popularity in Argentina is enormous.

In 2022, Messi helped lead Argentina to a World Cup title. From there, his stature only grew in his homeland. He is largely seen as the quiet presence whose humble nature helped unite the country on the world stage.

At one point, he faced early career criticism for not winning sooner. In many ways, he was compared to the Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona. After winning the 2021 Copa América tournament and then the World Cup, Messi cemented his place in the hearts of Argentinians.

Since then, his image has been emblazoned on jerseys and murals.