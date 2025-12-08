Brazil forward Neymar admitted his future with boyhood club Santos FC is uncertain following the end of the 2025 season.

The year was quite eventful for the soccer superstar. After buying out his contract with Saudi club Al Hilal, he accepted a deal to reunite with Santos FC, the club he proudly represented throughout his early years before departing in 2014 for European giant FC Barcelona.

Neymar looked to rejuvenate his career after a torn ACL in October 2023 reduced his availability throughout late-2024 as he began the road to recovery. However, he picked up other injuries that limited his time on the pitch throughout this season.

Despite this, he remained resilient in his pursuit. Even as he nursed a meniscus injury to end the season, he still produced five goals and one assist to save Santos FC from relegation and help them punch their ticket to the Copa Sudamericana.

After beating Cruzeiro 3-0 on Sunday afternoon, he reflected on his future after the game, via ESPN. While revealing his plans to have knee surgery to fully repair his meniscus, he looks to make an official decision on his future when his contract ends at the end of the month.

“Will I stay at Santos? I don’t know; I seriously don’t know. I said to wait for these games, to wait for the end of the league. Now I want to rest for at least a week, go on a trip, forget football and then I will think. But obviously my heart is always Santos. I will always leave Santos in first place. But we will see what is best for everyone,” he said, via insider Fabrizio Romano.

“I came for this, to try to help the best way I can. These have been tough weeks for me. I thank those who were with me to lift me up. If it weren't for them, I wouldn't have played these matches because of these injuries, this knee problem. I need to rest and then we will have this knee surgery.”

What lies ahead for Neymar, Santos FC

It will be a big decision for Neymar to make with Santos FC while he recovers from the knee surgery.

Neymar yearns to return to the Brazilian national team, where he hasn't appeared since the ACL injury. As the all-time leading goalscorer, he hopes to be present on the squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It's clear that he's made strides in returning to the superstar form he had in years past. What will be key is that he has a big stretch of games without injury. Doing that will benefit his future overall.