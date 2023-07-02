Liverpool has secured a major transfer coup with the signing of RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai, reported by Fabrizio Romano.The Hungarian international has officially joined the Reds in a deal worth €70 million ($76 million) after Liverpool triggered his release clause.

The news broke with an official confirmation from both RB Leipzig and Liverpool, signaling the completion of the high-profile transfer. Szoboszlai's arrival at Anfield is set to bolster Liverpool's squad and provide additional firepower to their attacking options.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been a standout performer for RB Leipzig since joining the club from Red Bull Salzburg. Known for his technical skills, vision, and ability to score goals from midfield, Szoboszlai has caught the attention of several top clubs across Europe.

Liverpool's pursuit of Szoboszlai signifies their determination to strengthen the squad and reclaim their status as title contenders. The talented Hungarian will join a star-studded lineup, complementing the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino in Liverpool's attacking force.

The deal includes a five-year contract for Szoboszlai, highlighting Liverpool's long-term vision for the player. With personal terms agreed upon, the midfielder is expected to undergo medical tests in the coming days before officially donning the iconic red jersey.

Szoboszlai's signing is a statement of intent from Liverpool, as they seek to bounce back from a challenging season and challenge for silverware once again. The acquisition of the highly-rated youngster demonstrates the club's ambition to build a formidable team capable of competing at the highest level.

Liverpool fans will be eagerly anticipating Dominik Szoboszlai's debut and the impact he can make in their quest for success. The addition of the Hungarian sensation further strengthens Liverpool's position as one of the leading forces in European football and sets the stage for an exciting future at Anfield.