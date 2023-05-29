Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has emerged as a potential target for Real Madrid, as the Spanish giants consider a move for the Brazilian forward on a free transfer this summer, according to goal.com.

Firmino, who is set to leave Liverpool as his contract expires next month, is said to be among four or five options on Real Madrid’s shortlist for a new forward. Respected transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano revealed that the 31-year-old striker is being “considered” by the Madrid club.

With his impending departure from Liverpool, Firmino is attracting interest from several clubs. He showcased his abilities in his final appearance for the Reds, scoring in their thrilling 4-4 draw against Southampton. The Brazilian still has a lot to offer and would be a shrewd signing for any team.

Aside from Real Madrid, Firmino has been linked with Barcelona, as well as clubs in Serie A such as Inter Milan and AC Milan. There have also been rumors of a potential move to Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States. Some reports even suggest that he has an “agreement in principle” with Turkish giants Galatasaray. However, it appears that Real Madrid has entered the race for his signature.

Internal discussions are reportedly taking place at Real Madrid regarding the potential acquisition of Firmino. As his contract expires on June 30, the Brazilian striker holds the power to determine his next destination.

Firmino’s departure from Liverpool marks the end of an era for the club, but it presents an opportunity for other top clubs to secure the services of a proven goalscorer. Real Madrid’s interest adds another layer of intrigue to the player’s future, and fans will eagerly await developments as the summer transfer window approaches.