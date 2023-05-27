Liverpool midfielder Fabinho admits that he was surprised at the news of Roberto Firmino’s departure from the club at the end of the season. The Brazilian striker was a huge fan favorite at Anfield, playing 361 games and bagging every trophy for the Merseyside club. However, his exit wasn’t expected by fellow countryman Fabinho.

According to the reports from the Metro, Fabinho said, “Bobby is still only 31 years old, so he has a lot to do. He can still play his best football at that age, and he’s young. So yes, we didn’t expect this decision to be made, but (we accept) he has to go. Sometimes we saw he was not happy (this season) because of dangers as well. He usually does not get injured, but he has some trouble with the injuries.”

Alongside Firmino, Liverpool have announced the departure of four key players in the upcoming window. James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain are all set to leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to do a rebuilding job at the club and restore it to its former greatness. And who better to do that job than him? The former Borussia Dortmund manager has elevated Liverpool and won them every trophy. There is no better man than him to bring the club back into the title picture.

However, Liverpool have got to rebuild the hard way as they missed out on Champions League qualification this season. Manchester United and Newcastle picked up points against Chelsea and Leicester City, respectively, which secured the top 4 slots for this season.