The Seattle Mariners promised that they would remain aggressive at the trade deadline and the team kept its word. After landing Josh Naylor last week, the Mariners made another deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, trading for Eugenio Suarez on Wednesday.

The blockbuster deal brings Suarez back to Seattle, where the third baseman spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons. And Mariners' All-Star Cal Raleigh is thrilled with the development.

“I feel so amazing. I felt good, even going into today – but even better, now that Geno is here. That's no knock [on] any guys that are in the clubhouse right now. It's just how good Geno is,” Raleigh explained, per MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer.

Eugenio Suarez addition makes Mariners contenders

Jul 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) against the Houston Astros at Chase Field.
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Suarez had been the most coveted player available at the trade deadline. While the Mariners were long considered a likely landing spot, four teams were vying for Suarez’s services before Seattle got a deal done.

Arizona began shopping Suarez after falling out of contention in the NL West. The Mariners won the Suarez sweepstakes and the 34-year-old third baseman joins a team that’s all in on the 2025 season.

The two-time All-Star is fifth in the majors with 36 home runs and tied with Raleigh for the MLB lead in RBI with 87. Seattle significantly upgraded its corner infield spots with the additions of Suarez and Naylor.

The Mariners will now boast a fearsome offense, featuring J.P Crawford, Julio Rodriguez, Raleigh, Suarez, Randy Arozarena, Naylor and Jorge Polanco as the 1-7 hitters. Last season Seattle's pitching staff dominated, led by Bryan Woo, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby. If the rotation rounds into form over the second half, the Mariners will be a very dangerous team.

Raleigh is having a historic season, as he leads baseball with 41 home runs. After signing a six-year, $105 million contract with the Mariners in March, the AL MVP betting favorite applauded his team’s all-in attitude.

“This is what we talked about in Spring Training, when I was looking to sign here long-term. And these were the things we talked about – these moments – and it makes you feel good about those guys following through,” Raleigh said after the Suarez trade, per Kramer.

