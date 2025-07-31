New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft didn’t decide on Mike Vrabel overnight . In fact, the idea first came to him in the middle of one of the most emotional games in franchise history—a cold, rainy playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans in 2019.

Vrabel, then head coach of the Titans, led his underdog squad to a stunning 20–13 upset at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots had entered the game as favorites but fell short in what would become the final game of Tom Brady’s legendary New England career. His last pass in a Patriots uniform was a pick-six. For Kraft, that game was more than the end of an era; it was the start of a new vision.

“That magic moment came to me in the last game Brady and Belichick ever played as a unit,” Kraft said in an interview with the Up&Adams Show. “[Vrabel] beat us in the playoffs, and I looked over and thought, ‘He's a guy who's been exposed to the greatest coach and the greatest quarterback, and he was able to overcome.’ He has knowledge intrinsic to being in this system and knew how to use it in a way to benefit his team. Ever since that moment, I thought, ‘Wow, this is a guy we should consider to lead our efforts one day.'”

That belief lingered in Kraft’s mind for years. After a series of disappointing seasons and coaching changes, he acted on that gut feeling. In January, the Patriots officially hired Vrabel to take over as head coach. It marked a return to Foxborough for the former linebacker, who won three Super Bowl titles with the franchise as a player.

Vrabel’s coaching resume added weight to Kraft’s early impression. During his tenure with Tennessee from 2018 to 2023, Vrabel compiled a 54–45 record and led the Titans to multiple playoff appearances. His teams were known for their physicality, discipline, and ability to punch above their weight. In 2019, Vrabel’s Titans made a deep playoff run and reached the AFC Championship Game.

For Kraft, that kind of leadership and vision was exactly what the Patriots needed after back-to-back seasons with just four wins each. “The last two years were the worst of my 31 years of ownership,” he admitted. “We have to change that. We have a new coach in Mike Vrabel, who is really connected with the players, doing great work.”

Vrabel inherits a young roster and high expectations. Incoming sophomore quarterback Drake Maye is expected to be the centerpiece of the team’s rebuild, and the Patriots were aggressive in free agency to shore up weaknesses on both sides of the ball.

What excites Kraft most is Vrabel’s deep understanding of the Patriot way, both on and off the field. As a former player who thrived under Belichick, Vrabel brings credibility and insight that few others can. He knows what it takes to win in New England—and how to lead a locker room through adversity.

Now, back where it all began, Vrabel’s challenge is clear: restore the Patriots to their former glory. For Kraft, the decision was a long time coming, sparked by one unforgettable game. That rainy night in 2019 may have closed one chapter, but in Kraft’s eyes, it opened another.