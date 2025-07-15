Swansea City recruited rap icon Snoop Dogg to promote the team's new home kit, but it turned out to troll Ryan Reynolds' club as well.

The photo of Snoop Dogg wearing the Swans jersey was followed shortly after the Deadpool actor shared a photo of his Wrexham kit launch. Reynolds is a co-owner of Wrexham.

“Hereeeeee we go,” the “Gin & Juice” rapper wrote on X in response to Swansea's post of a photo of him and Reynolds side-by-side.

“Dogg included @SnoopDogg Nuthin' But A Wales Thang, the Jacks are ready. We're the Pride of Wales. @VancityReynolds @Wrexham_AFC #JackArmy,” Swansea wrote in the original post.

Since the Swans were in the Premier League for seven years between 2011 and 2018 and won the League Cup in 2013, they wanted to continue to point out that they are the “Pride of Wales.”

Snoop Dogg and his love for sports

Snoop Dogg is more than just a rapper that rose to fame in the 90s but has proved that he is a cultural icon who connects with fans outside of the studio. In 2005, he founded the non-profit, Snoop Youth Football League, that has helped 60,000 kids over the last 20 years live their dreams to participate in football and cheer.

The non-profit helps “inner-city children between the ages of five and thirteen, teaching them the values of teamwork, good sportsmanship, discipline, and self-respect, while also stressing the importance of academics.”

He also has a minority stake in Angel City FC, a women's soccer team in Los Angeles.

Recently, Snoop Dogg made a large impact at the 2024 Paris Olympics, acting as a correspondent and commentator for NBC.

“Remember, I’m a rapper. Ain’t no rapper ever did what I’m doing,” said Snoop of his monumental role for the culture at the Olympics per USA Today. “So there’s limitations to the field that I come from. ‘Rappers aren’t supposed to do this. Rappers aren’t supposed to do this.' I turn it into, ‘I do the unthinkable.'”

Snoop was a huge hit at the Olympics from his viral commentary, crip walking as a torchbearer, his dance-off with Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and more.

The next Olympics in 2028 will be held in the rap icon's home city of Los Angeles and while it hasn't been confirmed that he will be a apart of the events, his viral moments and authenticity from 2024 put him as a top prospect.