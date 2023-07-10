The Los Angeles Lakers have completed two of their four scheduled 2K24 NBA Summer League games — four of six if you count the pre-Las Vegas California Classic. So, with a few days before the Lakers' next contest (vs. the Boston Celtics on Wednesday), let's take a moment to round up the recent news, notes, and noise orbiting the team.

Summer League standouts

The summertime LakeShow (0-2 in Sacramento, 2-0 in Vegas) has featured a handful of eye-opening performances.

Max Christie appears more seasoned as a three-level scorer. After Friday's win over the Golden State Warriors — which included this gigantic throwdown — Christie stated his goal to make Darvin Ham's opening night rotation. He looks to be on track, and not just because he's visibly bulked up.

2023 first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino has consistently displayed innate point guard skills (at 6'6, 215 pounds, no less). The 20-year-old — whom the Lakers deemed a “lottery-level talent” due to his versatility on the wing, on-ball creation, and maturity on and off the court — has a keen ability to shape-shift and pace-shift within pick-and-roll sets and already looks like an elite passer.

His shooting efficiency was less-than-ideal until Sunday's win over the Charlotte Hornets, and his lack of lateral quickness will get him burned off the dribble in the NBA — defense and shooting will determine how much burn he gets as a rookie. Nevertheless, the Lakers should be excited by the smooth-operating Hood-Schifino.

One of the Lakers' three two-way players, D'Moi Hodge, has the makings of a quintessential “Darvin Ham Guy” with his tenacious defense and relentless motor. On Sunday, the 6'4 guar — who shot 40% from 3 for Missouri in 2022-23 — produced the most memorable sequence of Lakers' Summer League thus far. Hodge put the Hornets away in the fourth quarter with a highlight-reel steal-into-assist, then blocked a jumper and drilled a 3.

Afterward, Hodge said he models his game after two-time championship and expert 3-and-D wing, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. That should be music to Lakers fans' ears.

The Lakers' most productive player has been center Colin Castleton. The 23-year-old received a two-way contract after the draft and looks like another nifty find by the Lakers' scouting department. Castleton — a dominant defender at Florida — has been somewhat bullied and foul-prone on that end this summer. But his offensive skillset is alluring. Following his 21-point, 14-rebound outing, Castleton is averaging 15.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 70% shooting. More importantly, he's already revealed a deep bag — he can fluidly gather, score, and dish as the roll man (his two-man game with Hood-Schifino is fun to watch).

Castleton is repped by the same agent as Austin Reaves, who turned a two-way contract into a standard deal with the Lakers within months. Can Castleton follow the same path?

Steve Kerr gives Austin his flowers

Speaking of the recently re-signed Reaves, Team USA head coach Steve Kerr and managing director Grant Hill explained the “easy choice” to include the Lakers wing on the roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

“After watching him kick our butt for six straight games in the Western Conference semis, it was a pretty easy choice,” Kerr told reporters on Friday. “Austin is one of the rising young players in this league. What you look for in FIBA is versatility. You want size defensively and the ability to switch and guard multiple positions, and then you want playmaking. You want guys who can make shots but also put the ball on the floor and are good passers.

“Austin is just, to me, he’s a basketball player,” Kerr continued. “He’s a guy who impacts winning at a really high level. His story is pretty amazing given that he was undrafted two years ago and now here he is, playing for Team USA and being one of the Lakers’ top three players. But it’s not an accident. This guy can play and there's no doubt he's going to make a big impact for our team in the Philippines.”

“I agree with everything,” added Hill. “When you look at his story and see how he has kind of busted down doors and created an opportunity for himself on an NBA stage, there's a real toughness that goes with that feel, shooting, playmaking, and everything Steve alluded to. … He's unafraid, but also a guy with incredible IQ and feel for how to play.”

You can watch Austin in the 2023 FIBA World Cup beginning on Aug. 26. Reaves will be joined by Paolo Banchero, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., Cam Johnson, Walker Kessler, and Bobby Portis.

Maxwell Lewis gets a four-year contract

On Sunday, the Lakers agreed to terms with Hood-Schifino and 2023 second-round pick (no. 40) Maxwell Lewis.

The Lakers utilized the CBA's new Second Round Pick Exception, which allows teams to ink second-rounders to longer deals. Considering the Lakers' track record of developing second-round/undrafted talent and then running into the Arenas Rule after they outperform (see: Reaves, Talen Horton-Tucker, Jordan Clarkson), it makes sense for the Lakers to go this route with Lewis, whom they spent over $4 million to draft.

Lewis will earn $1.1 million in 2023-24 and $1.4 million in 2024-25 — both fully guaranteed. He's partially guaranteed $100,000 in 2024-25, while 2025-26 is a team option, per Khobi Price of the OC Register.

On the court, the 19-year-old is starting to percolate. He was quiet in Sacramento but has flashed his shooting and athletic prowess in his hometown of Vegas. Not long after signing his contract, Lewiss dropped 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting, including a sweet cross-back 3 in front of the Lakers' bench.

Rob Pelinka on big man search

Pelinka conducted a mini-State of the Lakers with reporters during halftime of the Hornets game.

Pelinka reiterated his comments from Friday that he and Darvin Ham spoke with Anthony Davis about “more minutes” being devoted to two-big lineups next season.

“Coach and I have talked a little bit with Anthony in the offseason about more minutes of some of the 2020 success we had where Anthony got to play with a big. Adding Jaxson Hayes was key to that. I think Jaxson (is) much like Dwight Howard in that stretch for us: big body, rim protector, active roller. When you have on-ball guys like D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves, having someone who’s willing to sacrifice their body and set a screen is important. Jaxson is going to be big there.”

Relatedly, he confirmed that the Lakers are looking to add another big (they'll likely leave the 15th roster spot open for now). However, Pelinka stressed their interest in a player who brings a unique skill set to the table.

“We are actively in the market to add another big … fill the 14th position before training camp … We are looking to add an additional center … Dimensionalizing the skills at that position would be important. So we don’t want to sign someone who replicates the skills that Jaxson Hayes has. So if we can diversify the big position and have different looks, that would be good.”

Bismack Biyombo and Christian Wood are two names the Lakers are monitoring, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha. (I previously discussed them as possibilities.)

On Jaxson Hayes

Pelinka also addressed the organization's comfort with Hayes, who was arrested in 2021 and entered a no-contest plea related to a domestic incident.

“I think the most important thing is we take those things very seriously and do a full vetting process. Jaxson has been very sincere (with) his apologies around handling that and has moved beyond it to where he’s had a year or two in the NBA playing after it. It was something that we felt like he owned, took responsibility for it, and is going to be a better person on the other side of it.”

LeBron James, Anthony Davis updates

The last time we publicly heard from LeBron, he was contemplating retirement. The Lakers have conducted business as if he's coming back — and his Instagram story applauding the team's free agency moves signals a return — though the four-time MVP has not confirmed his intentions for 2023-24.

“We’ve said before: We want to let LeBron speak about his plans and his future for himself,” said Pelinka. “It’s been great interacting with him over the offseason. It was also nice to just see him celebrate the roster once we completed it. A series of Instagram posts and different things celebrating his teammates. And that’s just the leader LeBron is. He knows how to galvanize a group and bring them together, and we’re just excited that he’s behind that.”

Both LeBron (torn tendon) and AD (bone spur/stress reaction) played through right foot injuries through the playoffs. Pelinka provided vague but positive updates on their respective recoveries.

“We feel good about the offseason and the treatment that AD and LeBron are getting. All the reports have been good around both those injuries, in terms of the guys being able to move past them.”

Finally, Pelinka was asked about the mammoth 3-year, $167 million extension Davis, 30, will be eligible to sign as early as Aug. 4, should the Lakers put forth the offer.

“I wish the CBA allowed us to talk about negotiations, but there's pretty strict rules around that. So, can't really talk about contracts and negotiations. But, couldn't think more highly of Anthony Davis as a Laker and as a player. He's helped deliver a championship to our franchise. He's been an incredible captain and leader. We saw last year, willing to play through a hard foot injury to get our team to the Western Conference finals. So, just love having him as a part of our team.”

Other than all that, no news on the Lakers front!