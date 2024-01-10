This weekend's Lions-Rams matchup is must-watch TV.

The NFL regular season came to a close on Sunday and now we are just a few days away from the first round of the playoffs. This is the best time of the year for football fans, and there are a ton of good matchups this weekend to kickoff the postseason. You won't want to miss any of these games, but perhaps the most intriguing matchup of the weekend will be happening in Detroit, Michigan. The Los Angeles Rams are heading to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions in the first round, and the storylines around this game are incredible. This game is must-watch television.

First, let's start with the obvious. Matthew Stafford is making his return to Detroit to take on Jared Goff, the quarterback that he was traded for. Stafford started his career with the Lions after he was drafted out of Georgia, and he was loved by the entire city. However, while Stafford did enjoy some playoff appearances with the Lions, the team never got over the hump for a division title or a playoff win. Stafford wasn't the issue at all, and he wanted to go somewhere that he could win a championship. That's when the trade with the Rams happened.

Jared Goff was on the Rams, and Matthew Stafford was on the Lions. The trade happened, and it immediately worked out for Stafford as he was able to get his Super Bowl ring with the Rams. It looked like the trade was a huge win for the Rams, but since the Super Bowl victory for LA, Goff and the Lions have been a force, and they finally ended their division title drought this season. The Lions are NFC North Champions, and they are hosting a playoff game for the first time in 30 years. It's only fitting that Stafford and the Rams are the team coming to town. This is going to be a movie.

The Rams are coming into this game as the #6 seed in the NFC and they are currently 10-7 on the season. It was a grind for this team to get back into the playoffs, but they have had a good bounce back season after a frustrating campaign last year.

Detroit, on the other hand, is coming into this game as the #3 seed in the NFC after winning their division. The Lions are tied for the best record in the NFC at 12-5, and if an astonishingly poor missed call didn't happen against the Dallas Cowboys, they could've been the top seed. Either way, it was a good season for both of these teams, and this matchup is going to be a great one. Here are three predictions for the game.

Matthew Stafford will throw two touchdown passes

Matthew Stafford is making his return to Detroit to take on Jared Goff and the Lions. Expect both of these quarterbacks to put up nice performances. Both of them are going to be as hungry as ever with everything that is on the line, and I expect it to be a great duel. Stafford has always been a great passing quarterback, and he's going to find his receivers in the end zone a couple of times. The Lions secondary will have to play a good game to stop Stafford, and while I expect them to do a decent job, Stafford will still make some plays.

Matthew Stafford will throw for 250+ yards

I expect Stafford to have a good game, but not a massive game, which should leave him somewhere between 250 and 300 yards passing. The Lions have had some issues in the secondary this season, but they are healthier now, and they should be playing their best football. Still, it's going to be extremely difficult to completely shut down Stafford and the Rams on offense. He is going to make some big plays.

The Rams are going to lose by a field goal

This game is going to be terrific. I expect it to be back and forth, I expect it to come down to the wire, and I expect the Lions to win a close one. This is either going to be the most satisfying victory for Lions fans maybe ever, or it's going to be peak heartbreak for a fan base that has truly experienced it all. Your former quarterback is coming to town for your first home playoff game in 30 years. The Lions have to be ready. I expect them to win a close one, but the Rams will put up a good fight.