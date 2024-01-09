Raheem Morris has teams knocking on his door.

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is becoming one of the most desired figure in the NFL. Multiple teams are looking to interview the Los Angeles assistant coach for a potential head coaching gig, with the Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, and the Carolina Panthers all lining up to speak with Morris, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

“The #Chargers requested an interview with #Rams DC Raheem Morris for their head coaching job, per source. That’s three for Morris, who also has requests from Washington and Carolina.”

Morris has minimal experience as a head coach in the NFL. He became the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011. Morris also served as interim head coach for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 following the team's firing of Dan Quinn. He then took his talents to the West Coast with the Rams in 2021 as a defensive coordinator, helping the franchise win a Super Bowl in just his first season with the franchise. It was also the second time he reached the pinnacle of the NFL, having won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2003.

With Morris as the Rams' defensive mastermind, they finished the 2023 NFL regular season just 19th overall in scoring defense with 22.2 points per game but the apparent mediocrity of the team in that area isn't stopping others from making a move on him.

For now, Morris' main focus is on helping the Rams prepare for their upcoming playoff battle against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card round.