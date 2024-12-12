Following a hard-fought defeat at the hands of the Duke Blue Devils over the weekend, the Louisville Cardinals were looking for an emphatic bounce-back at the expense of the UTEP Miners. However, first-year head coach Pat Kelsey's squad was in for a much tougher fight than many would've expected, as they narrowly held off their Conference USA opponent by the final score of 77-74, putting an end to a three-game losing streak.

After the game, Pat Kelsey was asked how difficult it is to get his team up for an opponent like UTEP when they're sandwiched between games against ACC foe Duke, and in-state rival Kentucky, who will host the Cardinals on Saturday night at Rupp Arena.

Kelsey's response was that of a man whose priorities are in order.

“We get a bunch of free sneakers, I wear sweatsuits to work. My kids are healthy, my wife's hot. Like, I got a pretty good life,” Louisville's head coach said enthusiastically with a smile. “We get to play college basketball. We get to play in the Yum! Center. We get to get ready for UTEP.”

Kelsey makes no shortage of good points here. If the family is in line and you're afforded the opportunity to do something you love — and get paid very richly for it, as Pat Kelsey will be through 2029 — then life is pretty good, no? However, life would be even better if Kelsey could lead Louisville to an upset win over the 5th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday. Since 2010, Kentucky holds a 13-3 edge over Louisville in head-to-head matchups.

This will be the first matchup between Pat Kelsey and new Kentucky head coach Mark Pope, who has gotten the Wildcats off to a strong 9-1 start that has included victories over Duke AND Gonzaga.