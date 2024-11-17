Suffering their third straight loss, LSU football is in a position it rarely experiences. With the Tigers' 27-16 road loss to the Florida Gators, LSU slipped to 6-4 overall. Head coach Brian Kelly had won at least 10 games in every season dating back to 2017, but he will not be able to accomplish that feat this season with only three games left on the schedule, including a to-be-determined bowl game, per College Football Report.

LSU football outgained Florida 392-339. Back-to-back second-half drives resulted in LSU fumbles that pushed the momentum in favor of Florida.

In what was a tight ball game through three quarters, Florida broke the game open with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Down 11 points with 3:44 left to play, LSU football struggled to advance the ball. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier drove the Tigers to the Florida 38-yard line but stalled, leading to a turnover on downs that sealed the win for the Gators.

Nussmeier was sacked seven times, one more sack than LSU had given up over their first nine games combined. The game was sealed by Florida when freshman running back Jaden Baugh broke a 55-yard run for a touchdown.

Brian Kelly's future in doubt with LSU football

After last week's loss to Alabama, ESPN's Paul Finebaum laid into Brian Kelly and LSU football.

“Truly one of the more embarrassing performances I have seen from a major contender in a long time,” Finebaum said, via Barkley Truax of on3.com. “They had everything — how many times did we hear that Brian Kelly hasn't lost at night in Tiger Stadium? Well, that happened last night. … They were only down 42-6. I'm sure they had a chance to come back, and they did with 11 seconds to go to make the score, well, it wasn't really respectable. But it was all about Jalen Milroe. Nobody's burying him. He is alive and kicking, and so is Alabama's chances of getting to the playoffs.”

Florida's social media trolled Kelly about his pounding the table memes.

LSU football closes their regular season with home games against Vanderbilt and Oklahoma.