LSU visits Florida for the 71st meeting between these two SEC Rivals. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an LSU-Florida prediction and pick.

LSU-Florida Last Game – Matchup History

LSU comes into the game sitting at 6-3 on the year, but just 3-2 in conference play, with two losses in a row. Last time out, they were dominated by Alabama, losing the game 42-13. Meanwhile, Florida is 4-5 on the year and just 2-4 in conference play. They have lost two in a row as well, last time out losing to Texas 49-17.

Overall Series: LSU leads the all-time series with Florida, going 34-33-3 against the Gators. They have won five straight games over Florida, winning 52-35 last year. LSU has also won three of their last four in Gainesville.

Here are the LSU-Florida College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: LSU-Florida Odds

LSU: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -176

Florida: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 54.5 (-115)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch LSU vs. Florida

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread/Win

LSU has been led by Garrett Mussmeier. He has completed 235 of 375 passes this year for 2,866 yards. He has also thrown 21 touchdown passes. Nussmeier does have 11 interceptions this year and has been sacked six times. Still, he has run in three touchdowns on the ground.

In the receiving game, Kyren Lacy leads the way. He has 46 receptions for 697 yards and seven touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, Aaron Anderson has 39 receptions for 641 yards and four scores. CJ Daniels has also been solid, with 32 receptions for 368 yards, but he has not scored. Finally, tight end Mason Taylor has 43 receptions for 419 yards and two scores. In the running game, Caden Durham leads the way. He has 81 carries for 460 yards and six touchdowns. Josh Williams has also been solid, with 68 carries for 250 yards and three scores.

LSU is 64th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 65th in opponent yards per game. They are 71st against the run while sitting 69th against the pass. Bradyn Swinson has been great this year, sitting fourth on the team in tackles, while having eight sacks, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. Meanwhile, Ashton Stamps has broken up eight passes, while Zy Alexander has two interceptions this year. Finally, Major Burns has 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread/Win

DJ Lagway has led the way at quarterback for Florida. He has completed 56 of 92 passes for 1,071 yards and six touchdowns. He has also been intercepted five times. Still, he has missed time with an injury as of late. With Graham Mertz already out for the year, that would put third-string quarterback Aidan Warner in. He is 21-50 this year for 228 yards and three interceptions.

In the receiving game, Elijah Badger has led the way. He has 24 receptions this year for 560 yards and two touchdowns. Chimere Dike has 28 receptions for 523 years and two scores as well. Meanwhile, Eugene Wilson III has brought in 19 catches for 266 yards and a touchdown. In the running game, Jadan Baugh has led the way. He has 89 carries for 411 yards and six scores. Montrell Johnson Jr. has also been solid carrying the ball, running for 373 yards on 70 carries with four touchdowns. Finally, Ja'Kobi Jackson has 59 carries for 343 yards and five touchdowns.

Florida is 95th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 105th in opponent yards per game. They are 98th against the run while sitting 90th against the pass. Trikweze Bridges leads the team in tackles this year while having a pass breakup, interception, and two forced fumbles. Meanwhile, Jordan Castell has a sack and five pass breakups. Devin Moore has two pass breakups and two interceptions this year. Finally, Tyreak Sapp comes in with 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble on the year.

Final LSU-Florida Prediction & Pick

While Florida has struggled as of late, they have covered in five of their last six games. Four of those were as an underdog. Still, the defense has regressed as of late. While they are still scoring 25.5 points per game in their last four games, the over has hit in three of them as the defense is giving up 31.5 points per game in that time. LSU has seen the under hit in each of their last two games, but the over has hit in three of the last five games overall. When LSU has won in their last five games, the over has hit in all three of them. With a regressing defense for Florida, and the ability of LSU to put up points, take the over in this one.

Final LSU-Florida Prediction & Pick: Over 54.5 (-115)