LSU football has churned out two top five NFL Draft quarterbacks since 2020. Garrett Nussmeier will soon follow Joe Burrow and this year's rookie Jayden Daniels in the league.

However, teams will have to wait one more year for Nussmeier. The Tigers' QB1 won't declare for next season's draft and will return to Baton Rouge, per ESPN NFL Draft insider Jordan Reid Wednesday. This move now means Nussmeier can complete his senior season on the LSU campus.

Nussmeier succeeded for the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Daniels before the '24 campaign. The Lake Charles, Louisiana native didn't take long to impact the Tigers.

The junior hit 308 passing yards and tossed two touchdowns in his regular season debut against USC. But the Tigers fell 27-20. Nussmeier completed 30-of-39 passes and delivered a near 77% completion percentage.

Nussmeier followed with another 300-yard outing. Except his 302-yard day against Nicholls State included an astonishing six touchdown throws.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder later held his own against Southeastern Conference play. He shredded No. 9 Ole Miss with 337 yards, three touchdowns and overcame two interceptions to beat the Rebels 29-26 in overtime. Nussmeier then scaled the 400-yard mark two games later — hitting 405 yards against Texas A&M. The No. 14 ranked Aggies, however, picked off the QB three times in the 38-23 win.

Nussmeier went 1-3 overall against nationally-ranked opponents. He still guided LSU to an 8-4 mark. The Tigers took seventh overall in the final Southeastern Conference standings.

His decision elevates his chances of becoming a potential top five draft pick for 2026. The upcoming '25 draft class will be led by Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward. Both are drawing first round intrigue. Quinn Ewers of Texas is another likely to garner NFL attention. Although Ewers isn't a lock to earn a first round label.

Nussmeier ended his first LSU campaign by delivering 3,739 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. LSU will face Baylor in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 31.