The college football offseason is almost over as we are halfway through July. The season will get going in about a month and a half, and college football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but also because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out last Monday. All in all, it’s an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is LSU football fans. The Tigers have a big season ahead of them.

This college football season is going to be a big one for a number of reasons. The sport is going through big changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time this season. Let’s take a look at what some of them are.

First off, there are going to be some new rules seen this year in college football, and some fans aren’t really in favor of them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning. Fans have already started getting sick at all of the commercials that are happening in today’s era of college football, and the two-minute warning is another way for tv networks to get more commercial times in.

The bigger changes, however, come with conference realignment and the expanded College Football Playoff. College football is going to look completely different next year because of those two things. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has shaken things up big time in college football. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams and seem on the verge of forming two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren’t in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it’s hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

LSU football is hoping to get over the hump this year

Year one of the Brian Kelly era went surprisingly well as the Tigers ended up beating Alabama and they also made it all the way to the SEC title game. They were handily beaten by Georgia in that game, but making it that far was still something to celebrate.

After the success that LSU football found in that first season, the expectations for their 2023 season went through the roof. The Tigers were expected to be one of the best teams in the SEC and their goals were to win an SEC title and make the College Football Playoff. Those expectations seemed realistic, but they didn't meet them. Quarterback Jayden Daniels had a great year and won the Heisman, but there wasn't really much else to celebrate besides that.

Last season was still a solid one, but LSU football fans were expecting more than 9-3 when the season started. The Tigers were embarrassed in their season opener against Florida State, and they also lost to Alabama and Ole Miss. The good news for the Tigers is that they know exactly what they need to fix if they want to compete for championships this year: their defense.

LSU had one of the best offenses in college football last year as the best player in the country, Jayden Daniels, led the way. However, their defense couldn't stop anything and they gave up 45, 42 and 55 points in their three losses. It's hard to win football games when you're giving up that many points.

The Tigers knew what they needed to address this offseason, and if that defense gets better, they have a chance in the SEC. Here are three predictions for their 2024 season.

LSU football will finish the regular season 11-1

One thing that bodes well for LSU football this season is their schedule. There are a lot of good teams in the SEC this season, and the Tigers avoid arguably the top two: Georgia and Texas. The Tigers do have to play Alabama and Ole Miss, but both of those games are at home. In the non-conference, LSU plays USC and UCLA. The Trojans could give them a good fight, but they should win both of those. It wouldn't be surprising to see LSU go 12-0, but expect them to lose one game.

LSU football will go to the SEC championship game

Because of the way that schedule sets up, the LSU football team will be in good position to make a run at the SEC title game. If they make it that far, they will likely play a team like Georgia or Texas, and that would be a tough game to win. However, the schedule does work out nicely for the Tigers, and they have all the tools to make a run to that game.

Garrett Nussmeier will throw for at least 3,000 yards

LSU football will likely see their QB play take a step back this season, but that is to be expected. The Tigers are losing the best player in the country from a year ago, but they are still in good hands. Garrett Nussmeier will be QB1 for the Tigers this year, and he is capable of putting up good numbers. He has three years of backup experience, and he has been solid when he has played. He might end up surprising a lot of people this season.