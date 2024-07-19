LSU football is going to be a team to watch in 2024. Yes, they are losing a lot of firepower, including three first-round picks. Jayden Daniels, Malik Naber, and Brian Thomas Jr. were all instrumental pieces for the Tigers' offense last year that led the nation in yards (543.5) and points (45.5) per game.

But there are still plenty of stars returning to LSU football that will keep them in title contention. Those players include the likes of Will Campbell, Harold Perkins Jr., and Kyren Lacy.

LSU rosters best offensive lineman in country

While it is premature to take 2025 NFL mock drafts for gospel, a good number of them have Will Campbell as the best offensive line prospect in next year's draft. He may even be a candidate to go in the top five and potentially even higher. Not only that, but Campbell received the highest grade a year ago among offensive linemen returning to college football this season, via Pro Football Focus.

Campbell did not give up a single sack last year out of 491 pass-blocking snaps according to PFF. On top of that, he recorded a run-blocking grade of 84.9. He's quick enough to stay in front of agile pass rushers and is big enough at six-foot-six and 320 pounds to not get overpowered by bigger ones.

Campbell has the complete package at left tackle. That will be huge for LSU with Daniels' mobility out of the door and in the nation's capital with the Washington Commanders. With him, Nabers, and Thomas Jr. out of the picture, the Tigers will need stellar play from their offensive line to match the standard they set on offense last season. Campbell will be a big factor in them doing so.

Harold Perkins Jr. back for more

Speaking of agile pass rushers, Harold Perkins Jr. certainly fits that bill. He could've been a first-round pick this year had he been eligible to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. Instead, Perkins will have to wait a year, return to LSU, and terrorize SEC quarterbacks in the meantime.

Perkins is a star defensively and a versatile one at that. He can wreck games as an edge rusher but he can also hold his coverage. He was occasionally tasked with defending Missouri's star receiver Luther Burden III and did a better job than most corners.

His game gets compared to Micah Parsons and there is absolutely some merit to that. He is that good. It seems like he'd primarily get used as a pass rusher in the NFL like Parsons is deployed in Dallas but he is returning back to linebacker in 2024 for LSU. He will be appointment television with the Tigers before he goes pro.

Is Kyren Lacy the new number one?

LSU has produced a number of outstanding wide receivers over the years. Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Nabers, and Thomas Jr. are just a few. The next one to follow in their footsteps and dominate in Baton Rouge could be Kyren Lacy. Lacy was the third fiddle behind Nabers and Thomas Jr. but he definitely had his moments.

Lacy ended up hauling in 30 passes for 558 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. He now will take on a lot of responsibility that Nabers and Thomas Jr. left behind. Lacy may not wind up getting drafted as highly as those two did, but him returning to LSU for the 2024 season is great for the Tigers and his draft stock. It shouldn't shock anybody if he truly breaks out in the fall.