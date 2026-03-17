David Braun and the Northwestern Wildcats landed an intriguing pickup from the transfer portal this offseason. The player they acquired was quarterback Nicco Marchiol.

Marchiol announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Monday, per On3 insider Pete Nakos. Hailing from Chandler, Arizona, he left the West Virginia Mountaineers after four seasons.

Marchiol used to stand out as a three-star quarterback with an 88 score on 247Sports coming out of high school. He ranked sixth in the state of Arizona and 28th among quarterbacks in the 2022 class.

“Prototype build and frame. Quick-release left-hander with ability to slide the pocket. Impressive presence and anticipation. Goes through progressions well and shows terrific rhythm to find targets. Steps up when he has to and keeps composure under duress. Quick release with ability to throw on the run. Athletic enough to pick up yards down field. Upside as multi-year starter, All-Conference type performer and NFL Draft Day 3 selection,” scouting analyst Blair Angulo wrote in 2020.

What's next for Northwestern after landing Nicco Marchiol

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Nicco Marchiol has two years of eligibility remaining, hoping to end his collegiate career strong at Northwestern.

Marchiol leaves West Virginia with valuable experience. Across 23 career games with the Mountaineers, he completed 62.3% of his passes for 1,462 yards while throwing 10 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also contributed as a runner, totaling 341 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Marchiol began last season as West Virginia’s starting quarterback, opening the year with starts in the first four games before suffering a foot injury during the Mountaineers’ matchup against Kansas in September. The injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season and ultimately reshaped the trajectory of his career.

The experienced quarterback will look forward to his next chapter with the Wildcats, seeking solid improvements in the 2026 season and beyond. Northwestern finished 2025 with a 7-6 overall record, having gone 4-5 in its Big Ten matchups. They ended the campaign with a win over Central Michigan in the GameAbove Sports Bowl.