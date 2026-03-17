Washington football drew attention Monday as Denzel Boston’s pro day performance became a focal point across NFL Draft circles. The conversation surrounding the Huskies wide receiver’s draft stock continues to trend upward following a strategic decision during Washington’s pro day in Seattle.

Boston, a potential late‑first or Day 2 draft pick, opted not to run the 40‑yard dash, choosing instead to highlight his explosiveness and positional work for NFL evaluators.

The decision reflects a calculated approach increasingly common among top wide receiver prospects. By skipping the 40-yard dash, Boston avoided the risk of posting a disappointing time while relying on strong game tape and prior evaluations.

He still delivered an impressive testing result, recording a 37.5-inch vertical jump—an improvement on his mark at the NFL Scouting Combine. The performance reinforced his profile as a physically imposing and explosive outside target.

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ESPN’s Brady Henderson shared details from the workout on X, formerly Twitter, noting the decision was made in consultation with Boston’s agent as part of his pre-draft strategy.

“WR Denzel Boston — a projected first-round pick — did not run a 40 at Washington’s pro day at the advice of his agent. He posted a 37.5-inch vertical jump, bettering his number from the combine. Boston said he has 12 pre-draft visits lined up. First is the Raiders on Sunday.”

The update further strengthens Boston’s draft outlook as teams continue evaluating his readiness for the next level. His size, production, and improved explosiveness remain central to his appeal. His route-running consistency and physicality at the line of scrimmage have also drawn praise from scouts evaluating his transition.

The 22-year-old pass-catcher's collegiate career supports that trajectory. He totaled 126 receptions for 1,655 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging more than 13 yards per catch across four seasons.