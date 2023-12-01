Angel Reese triumphantly returns to No. 7 LSU, scoring 19 points in a win over No. 9 Virginia Tech in rematch from last season's Final Four.

LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese couldn't hide her elation as she made her much-anticipated return to the court after a four-game absence on Thursday.

“How happy are y'all to see me?” Reese said to reporters with a beaming smile following LSU's 82-64 win over No. 9 Virginia Tech.

The game was Reese's first appearance since Nov. 14, and she didn't miss a beat. Starting the game, Reese scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds, contributing significantly to No. 7 LSU's victory. The end of the game saw an emotional moment where Reese and coach Kim Mulkey shared a heartfelt hug on the sidelines, a symbol of her successful comeback.

Reese's absence, had been shrouded in mystery, with Mulkey declining to detail the reasons. That all ended as she stepped onto the Pete Maravich Assembly Center's court.

“It was a long two weeks to be away from the team,” Reese said, via Katie Barnes of ESPN. “I'm just happy to be back and this place was amazing tonight.”

Despite a slow start, Reese found her rhythm, ending the game with a 50% shooting rate from the field and a commendable performance from the free-throw line. Her energetic presence was especially felt in rebounding, where she was a dominant force.

Adding to the night's significance, Reese, who had recently achieved the 1,000-rebounds career milestone, was honored before the game. The celebration was amplified by an enthusiastic crowd, some of whom had braved hours in the rain for prime seating.

“Angel is one of the best players I've coached,” Mulkey said. “I'm just proud. I'm proud of how she handled herself. She's back to the Angel everybody knows.”

The victory was also a milestone for Mulkey, marking her 700th career win and setting a record as the fastest to reach this achievement in collegiate basketball history, across both men's and women's games. Reese, wearing a purple “Kim Mulkey 700” shirt, shared this joyous occasion, celebrating with teammates and fans alike.

Freshman Mikaylah Williams led the scoring for the Tigers with 20 points, while Aneesah Morrow contributed a double-double. Georgia Amoore led Virginia Tech's effort with 25 points, while Elizabeth Kitley contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The game was a rematch of last season's Final Four. LSU won that game and went on to claim the championship title.