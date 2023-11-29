Angel Reese returns to LSU basketball against Virginia Tech after an unexplained absence following being benched amid speculation.

Angel Reese will be back on the hardwood for No. 7 LSU tomorrow against No. 9 Virginia Tech after a mysterious absence that began after being benched in the second half LSU's game against Kent State on Nov. 14.

Coach Kim Mulkey confirmed with reporters on Wednesday that Reese “will play tomorrow” in the game against Virginia Tech, a rematch from last year's Final Four.

Angel Reese will be back with LSU and available to play tomorrow, per Kim Mulkey. 🎥: @ByCoryDiaz pic.twitter.com/kdNoziRLOh — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) November 29, 2023

Reese's unexplained absence caused speculation across the college basketball world. A social media feud earlier in November between Reese's mom and the mother of another LSU player, alleged that Reese wasn't playing due to grades. However, that was never confirmed by either LSU or Kim Mulkey, who remained tight-lipped on the matter and referred to it as “locker room issues.”

After being benched in the second half of the game against Kent State, Angel Reese missed additional games against Southeastern Louisiana, Texas Southern, and did not travel with the Tigers to the Cayman Islands Classic over Thanksgiving week. Despite her absence, LSU managed to secure victories in all four games during this period, maintaining a strong performance. The Tigers, now 5-1, are undefeated since losing to Colorado.

LSU is ‘happy happy happy' Angel Reese is back

Mulkey did not elaborate on why Angel Reese wasn't playing, or how long she has been back at practice with the team, only that “Angel is back, and we are happy happy happy, and we are happy happy happy,” via Tyler Harden on X, formerly Twitter.

Reese, also known as “Bayou Barbie,” played a pivotal role in LSU's historic national title run last season and has a substantial following on social media. Her recent social media posts while absent have urged caution about believing everything read online. Last season, she led the Southeastern Conference in scoring and rebounding, setting an NCAA record with 34 double-doubles​​.

Reese and the LSU Tigers take on Virginia Tech on Thursday, Nov. 30. The team will be without guard Hailey Van Lith and forward Sa'Myah Smith. Van Lith is dealing with an old foot injury that was aggravated during LSU's Nov. 25 game against Virginia. Mulkey confirmed on Wednesday that Smith would be out for the rest of the season, via Reed Darcey of Nola.com.

Another mysterious absence, that of guard Kateri Poole, remains unsolved. Poole has missed three games in a row, but Mulkey has been equally as quiet about Poole's absence. The coach did confirm on Wednesday that Poole would not play against Virginia Tech, but did not provide any more clarity on whether Poole would return, or if she was still even a part of the team.