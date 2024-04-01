Kim Mulkey has been a topic of conversation for the past few days. Aside from LSU's run to the Elite Eight, Mulkey is currently embroiled in a feud with the Washington Post. The buzz all started when Mulkey spoke at a press conference last week, addressing rumors about a then-upcoming Washington Post article about her. The LSU women's basketball head coach threatened legal action toward the publication if a false story gets published.
The article in question was made public on Saturday, and Mulkey was recently asked if she had gone through the piece.
“I haven’t read that trash,” Mulkey said, per The Athletic's Nicole Auerback. “I’m not going to. That’s why I have lawyers.”
Kim Mulkey's clash with the media
Going back to her press conference last week, what irked Mulkey even more was how the journalist behind the “hit piece” had been continuously trying to get in touch with her even amid LSU's March Madness campaign.
“I wouldn't normally discuss media rumors about me, but I felt the need to publicly address what exactly this reporter for the Washington Post has been doing the past several years and the lengths he has gone to try and put a hit piece together. This reporter has been working on a story about me for two years. After two years of trying to get me to sit with him for an interview, he contacts LSU on Tuesday, as we were getting ready for the first-round game of this tournament, with more than a dozen questions, demanding a response by Thursday, right before we're scheduled to tip off. Are you kidding me?” (per ClutchPoints' Randall Barnes)
