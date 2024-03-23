In a press conference on Saturday, LSU coach Kim Mulkey addressed the rumors that surfaced on Friday that a Washington Post investigative report is set to be released about her. Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Pat Forde was the first to break the news about the story via Twitter/X.
Forde posted, “Hearing some buzz about a big Washington Post story in the works on LSU women's hoops coach Kim Mulkey, potentially next week. Wagons being circled, etc.”
Kim Mulkey with a lengthy statement regarding a forthcoming article that the @washingtonpost is working on. #LSU pic.twitter.com/TH7qz1hFRi
According to Mulkey, the Washington Post has been working on a negative article for the past two years. The writer, whom she did not name, has been in touch with former players and coaches, some of whom have expressed problems with her before.
She started the press conference with a bold statement about the upcoming article.
“I wouldn't normally discuss media rumors about me, but I felt the need to publicly address what exactly this reporter for the Washington Post has been doing the past several years and the links he has gone to try and put a hit piece together. This reporter has been working on a story about me for two years. After two years of trying to get me to sit with him for an interview, he contacts LSU on Tuesday, as we were getting ready for the first round game of this tournament, with more than a dozen questions, demanding a response by Thursday, right before we're scheduled to tip off. Are you kidding me?
She continued, “This was a ridiculous deadline that LSU and I could not possibly meet and the reporter knew it. It was just an attempt to prevent me from commenting and an attempt to distract us from this tournament. It ain't gonna work, buddy.”
She spoke against media coverage that she perceives as unfair and said she's willing to fight.
“But you see, reporters who give a megaphone to a one sided, embellished version of things aren't trying to tell the truth. They're trying to sell newspapers and feed the click machine. This is exactly why people don't trust journalists and the media anymore. It's these kinds of sleazy tactics. and hatchet jobs that people are just tired of. I'm fed up and I'm not going to let the Washington Post attack this university, this awesome team of young women I have, or me without a fight.”
She also threatened legal action if any falsehoods were publicized.
“I've hired the best defamation law firm in the country and I will sue the Washington Post if they publish a false story about me. Not many people are in a position to hold these kind of journalists accountable, but I am, and I'll do it. That's all I'm going to say about this right now. And now I'm going to get back to talking about my basketball team and winning this game tomorrow.”
LSU, the defending National Champions, recently beat a competitive RIce team in the opening round of the Women's March Madness tournament. They are set to face off against Middle Tennessee State on tomorrow at 3 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.