The LSU women's basketball team looks like they're set to repeat as National Champions this season. They just punched their ticket to the Elite 8 where they'll be taking on Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. It's an exciting time for the Tigers, however, head coach Kim Mulkey continues to steal the spotlight due to her feud with the media.
After calling out the Washington Post for “writing a hit piece” on her, Kim Mulkey recently blasted the LA Times for its latest article hyping up LSU's matchup against UCLA. The headline of that article calls the Tigers “basketball villains,” which is something Angel Reese adopted during a press conference.
Despite that, Mulkey was not pleased with the LA Times article, according to Gavin Carlson of The Daily Bruin. The LSU women's basketball coach believes the writing of the article “sexist and evil.”
“Kim Mulkey just directly referenced and criticized an LA Times article that called LSU villains, calling the commentary sexist and unfair. ‘I'm not going to let you attack young people… it was so sexist… evil… Called us dirty debutantes? How dare you?'”
The wording of the LA Times article written by Ben Bolch was a bit odd. He was likely trying to hype up the contest to make the game more exciting for viewers. However, in doing so, Bolch made it sound like the LSU women's basketball players are like Darth Vader in the Star Wars universe.
“This isn't just a basketball game, it's a reckoning. Picking sides goes well beyond school allegiance. Do you prefer America's sweethearts or its dirty debutantes? Milk and cookies or Louisiana hot sauce? The team that wants to grow women's basketball or the one seemingly hellbent on dividing it? The coach who embraces reporters or the one who attacks them? The tender star player or the one who taunts?”
Kim Mulkey has her own issues with the Washington Post going on right now and has created quite the buzz because of it. However, the LSU women's basketball coach didn't like the fact her players were being called out by the LA Times like that. So, it make sense why she's upset with that piece.
At the end of the day, the Tigers took it to the Bruins despite the outside noise surrounding the women's tournament and their head coach, Kim Mulkey. With that said, this LSU women's team looks focused on repeating for a Championship.
Why LSU is perfect for women's college basketball
Outside of Caitlin Clark, the LSU women's basketball team generates the most buzz in women's sports. Angel Reese is one of the best players in the nation and will likely be selected early whenever she enters the WNBA Draft. Her trash-talking ways have caught plenty of attention in the sporting world and she's been fantastic during this stretch with the Tigers.
On top of that, her teammate Flau'jae Johnson catches plenty of flack as well for also being a rapper. Plenty of NBA players rap and play basketball and nobody bats an eye. So, it's awesome to see Flau'jae Johnson do the same while still in college. Her music career is just another reason for haters to criticize the LSU women's basketball team.
Considering all of the buzz this team generates is only a good thing for women's sports in general. You don't have to like them, but the lady Tigers get sports fans talking about women's sports. This is how a sport grows and views for women's college basketball has only gone up in recent years.