Winning the national championship pays serious dividends, as Kim Mulkey found out after bringing home her fourth ring last spring. It was her first title with the LSU women's basketball team, after collecting three in her two decade tenure with the Baylor Lady Bears.

After transforming the LSU Tigers roster, she was able to cook up a championship run with the help of star player Angel Reese, and is now being rewarded with a major contract extension. The deal is reported to be for 10 years and $32 million, and pending approval from the LSU board of supervisors, according to M.A. Voepel of ESPN.

The deal stacks up nicely to the top deals in women's college hoops, with UConn's Geno Auriemma and South Carolina's Dawn Staley earning similar salaries around $3 million per year.

Mulkey and LSU picked up another key piece in the transfer portal, adding former Louisville star Hailey Van Lith this offseason. Van Lith will join Reese and her teammates as the Tigers look to repeat as national champs, but they will have to get through Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark once again.

Mulkey had originally returned to Baton Rouge in 2021 to coach in her home state, and had an eight year, $22 million deal. This news would restructure that into the $32 million zone, and she will hope to continue cooking up victories for LSU with the large sum invested in her. Mulkey previously won three national championships with Baylor, where she brought the program to the national spotlight in 21 years of service.