LSU basketball coach Kim Mulkey is dressed for the occasion. She knows very well how important the NCAA Tournament title game against Iowa is to conclude March Madness, and so she makes sure she’s ready for both the battle and the possible celebration after.

Mulkey went viral on Sunday ahead of the national championship game, as her tiger-themed outfit took the spotlight. It’s glittery and classy for sure, but many can’t help but notice how imposing it is. Even former NFL star Robert Griffin III called her “The Tiger Queen” for her wardrobe choice–which is, of course, a reference to the hit series “Tiger King” (Carole Baskins, anyone?).

The Tiger Queen pic.twitter.com/6arZQdWuMb — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 2, 2023

A lot of fans definitely loved her look. Kim Mulkey has attracted a ton of attention for her outfits throughout LSU basketball’s amazing run this March Madness, but she took it up a notch on Sunday. While some also joked that she took LSU mascot’s look as the mascot imitated her, it’s still a fun thing to see.

Kim Mulkey is dressed as the mascot and the mascot is dressed as Kim Mulkey. Wild. (📸: @NicoleAuerbach) pic.twitter.com/NY0pHpKTay — Jake Marsh (@PMTsportsbiz) April 2, 2023

Here are more reactions to Mulkey’s fit:

I saw Kim Mulkey in this outfit and immediately bet on LSU. pic.twitter.com/Am5GbYan4w — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) April 2, 2023

Kim Mulkey’s outfit inspired by Phil Weston @LSUwbkb pic.twitter.com/zqEHhuTQk0 — Morgan Zebro (@Morgan_Zebro10) April 2, 2023

Now, what’s only left is for Mulkey to lead the LSU Tigers to the title game and she should be able to fully utilize her outfit. However, that is easier said than done against an Iowa Hawkeyes team that boasts the top player in the tournament and arguably the best women’s college basketball player in decades in Caitlin Clark.

Whatever happens, though, Mulkey has certainly immortalized herself in the NCAA Tournament with her fits throughout the competition.