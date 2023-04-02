Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Caitlin Clark of Iowa basketball has grabbed the attention of many this season, especially with back-to-back 40+ point performances in the Elite Eight and Final Four, and now she is doing it again at the start of the National Championship game against Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers.

Iowa basketball needs all it can get from Caitlin Clark to win the National Championship, and it has gotten that so far in the game. Clark has made a barrage of threes that has helped keep Iowa on pace with LSU basketball, including this one from logo range.

The nation is going wild over Clark’s performance, let’s get to some of the reactions.

“The three-point line is a mere suggestion to Caitlin Clark” wrote @NicoleAuerbach.

“Caitlin Clark is an electric factory” wrote @Stuckey2.

“Caitlin Clark casual 35 foot pull up because why would she ever feel pressure” wrote @MZavagno11.

“Time to redo the Jordan/Bird commercial playing horse, but with Caitlin. And her just shooting from the top of Principal Tower.” wrote @ivychat.

“The animation ABC just ran of a bunch of planets revolving around Caitlin Clark is more proof of ClutchPoints’ dominance over the visual aesthetic of sports media in the past five years” wrote @highkin.

“Ryan Ruocco, with a little ode to Dick Enberg, with an, ‘Oh my’ when Clark shoots 30+ footer.” wrote @AndrewMarchand.

Clark was firing from deep against LSU basketball, and hitting at a good clip.

Kim Mulkey’s team has pulled out to a substantial lead at the half. Iowa will need another heroic performance from Clark to pull out a win.