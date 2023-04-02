Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The LSU women’s basketball program scored the most points ever in a title game during a 102-85 win over Iowa, according to a Sunday tweet from WWL Radio.

LSU won its first-ever National Championship in basketball.

Led by 22 points off the bench from senior guard Jasmine Carson, five Tigers scored in double digits and three scored 20 points or more in the National Championship win over the 31-win Hawkeyes. Senior guard Alexis Morris and senior forward Ladazhia Williams combined for 41 points on Sunday.

Carson hit five of her six 3-point attempts against the Hawkeyes, leading a Tigers squad that hit 11 of their 17 long-range shots.

The Tigers fought back to take a 79-72 win over Virginia Tech on Friday, marking the second-largest comeback in Final Four history over the last decade after the team trailed by 12 points by the end of the third quarter. LSU Forward Angel Reese finished the night with a 24-point, 12-rebound double-double, while Morris led the Tigers in scoring with 27 points.

LSU basketball coach Kim Mulkey became the fourth head coach to take a team to the National Championship game within their first two seasons with the win over the No. 1-seeded Hokies, according to ESPN women’s basketball reporter Alexa Philippou.

“Never, ever do you think you’re going to do something like this in two years,” Mulkey said after the win, via Philippou. “You think about all the great men’s players that have played at LSU. You think about all the great women’s players that have played. When they told me none have ever played for a national championship, I was kind of surprised. So that’s an accomplishment. That’s a step in the right direction.”

The LSU basketball win saw Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, who passed former Texas Tech guard Sheryl Swoopes for the most total points in a single NCAA Tournament, lead the Hawkeyes with 30 points as she shot 9-22 from the field. Iowa forward Monika Czinano and guard Kate Martin each added 13 points of their own.