The White House celebration for the LSU women’s basketball team took a bit of a scary turn when player Sa’Myah Smith fainted while President Joe Biden was giving his speech to the team.

Smith was tended to for a few minutes and then aided out of the room in a wheel chair. Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey later confirmed the freshman forward was doing much better.

“For those of you who are concerned, Sa’Myah is fine. I’ll assure you of that,” Mulkey said, via TMZ Sports. The team issued a statement that echoed that sentiment while providing a little more clarity.

“During LSU’s ceremony at the White House, Sa’Myah Smith started feeling overheated, nauseous, and like she might faint before being helped down,” LSU women’s basketball tweeted. “Smith was conscious and communicating with the LSU and White House medical staff while being evaluated. Everything checked out well and she was able to return to the team.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fans will be relieved to hear that the worst was avoided and that she was able to enjoy the rest of the proceedings.

The White House welcomed in the women’s and men’s basketball national champions- LSU and UConn- for separate visits Thursday afternoon. It had been a few years since a college program had made the trip to Washington D.C., due to COVID precautions. This was a particularly special moment for the Tigers, who cut down the nets for the first time after defeating star Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes back in April.

Smith averaged 4.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game during the championship season. She figures to play a key role going forward, as Mulkey and the Tigers look to become the sport’s next legitimate powerhouse. For now, though, the entire Baton Rouge community will bask in the spotlight.