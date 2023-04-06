Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Despite Angel Reese’s commentary on Jill Biden inviting Caitlin Clark’s Iowa basketball along with LSU , Kim Mulkey’s LSU basketball team would be happy to accept an invitation, according to TMZ.

A university spokesperson said that LSU basketball would be “excited” to celebrate its championship at the White House later this year.

Angel Reese was annoyed that Jill Biden invited both LSU and Iowa basketball, and specifically commented that “if the roles were reversed, they wouldn’t be the same. If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House.”

Reese went further saying that she would rather visit with the Obama family.

“They can have that spotlight,” Reese said of Iowa and Caitlin Clark, via TMZ. “We’ll go to the Obamas. We’ll go see Michelle. We’ll see Barack.”

Jill Biden’s comments on inviting both teams have been clarified.

Her comments “were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House,” according to TMZ.

Reese responded by not accepting the apology.

“I don’t accept the apology because you said what you said what you said… you can’t go back on certain things that you say,” Reese said, according to TMZ.

The rest of the LSU basketball team, including Kim Mulkey, seem willing and excited to go to the White House to celebrate their championship. It will be interesting if Reese is among the players who do make the trip when the team visits this summer.