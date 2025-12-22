Heartbreak doesn’t even begin to cover what happened at Ford Field on Sunday. The Detroit Lions thought they had pulled off a miracle comeback against the Pittsburgh Steelers, only to watch it vanish in a sea of yellow laundry.

Quarterback Jared Goff appeared to score a game-winning touchdown on a desperate lateral play as time expired, but an offensive pass interference penalty on Amon-Ra St. Brown wiped the score off the board, sealing a crushing 29-24 loss.

Goff, who threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns in the losing effort, didn't hold back his frustration regarding the officiating crew's decision to flag St. Brown for pushing off Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

According to Lions reporter Colton Pouncy, Goff was blunt in his postgame assessment: “In my opinion, that's a bad call.”

It was a cruel sense of déjà vu for Detroit. Just moments before the final lateral play, Goff had connected with St. Brown for what looked like a go-ahead 1-yard touchdown with 22 seconds remaining. That play was also nullified by an OPI call, that time on rookie Isaac TeSlaa for setting an illegal pick.

The penalties wasted a gritty performance from Goff, who was forced to carry the offense almost entirely with his arm. The Lions’ ground game was non-existent, managing a historic low of just 15 rushing yards on 12 carries. Meanwhile, Steelers running back Jaylen Warren gashed Detroit's defense for 143 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

With the loss, the Lions fall to 8-7, and their path to the playoffs has narrowed significantly. They now likely need to win their remaining two games and get outside help to punch their ticket to the postseason. For now, though, they’re left wondering “what if” after one of the wildest finishes of the 2025 season.