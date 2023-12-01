Former Minnesota Lynx stars Maya Moore and Seimone Augustus lead the 2024 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame for their WNBA achievements.

Former Minnesota Lynx stars Maya Moore and Seimone Augustus are headliners for the 2024 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame (WBHOF) induction. Joining them is another Lynx standout, Taj McWilliams-Franklin. This trio of athletes significantly contributed to the Lynx's success, including winning four WNBA titles.

Maya Moore, a dominant force since her collegiate days at UConn, led her team to back-to-back national championships in 2009 and 2010. Her career continued in the WNBA after being picked first overall in the 2011 draft by the Lynx. Alongside Seimone Augustus, the No. 1 pick from 2006, Moore propelled the Lynx to six WNBA Finals appearances in seven seasons, clinching championships in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017. Moore's impact extended beyond her scoring expertise; she was a beacon of social justice, pausing her career to address systemic issues.

Seimone Augustus, renowned for her leadership at LSU and as the consensus national player of the year in 2005 and 2006, mirrored her college success in the WNBA. Over 15 seasons, she maintained a solid 15.4 points per game average, cementing her status as a Lynx icon.

Taj McWilliams-Franklin, part of the 2011 Lynx title-winning team, had already tasted WNBA success with the Detroit Shock in 2006 and 2008. Her career averages of 11.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game over 14 seasons reflect a consistent and reliable performance.

The 2024 WBHOF class also includes Rita Gail Easterling, a trailblazer in women's basketball; Violet Palmer, an influential NBA/WNBA/college official; and accomplished coaches Sue Phillips and Roonie Scovel. Dana Hart, the president of the WBHOF, expressed excitement about honoring the seven women during the Hall's 25th anniversary.

“We are thrilled to pay tribute to seven pioneers and legends of this great game,” Hart said, via Michael Voepel of ESPN. “We celebrate them as the [hall] commemorates its 25th anniversary.”

Other special recognitions will be given at the event. Cheyney University will receive the “Trailblazer of the Game” award for its historic NCAA Division I regional title and Final Four appearances in 1982 and 1984. The “For the Love of the Game” award will honor the Afghan Resettlement Program, acknowledging the courage of Afghan coaches and players.

The ceremony will be April 27, 2024, at the Tennessee Theater in Knoxville.