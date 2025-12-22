The New York Giants’ offensive collapse against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 raised serious questions about both preparation and direction, especially after interim head coach Mike Kafka expressed confidence in a game plan that produced historically poor results.

In a 16-13 loss at MetLife Stadium, the Giants managed just 13 net passing yards, leaning heavily on the run while appearing reluctant to put the game in rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart’s hands.

That disconnect became clearer when Kafka was asked postgame whether Minnesota’s defensive looks forced unexpected adjustments.

“No. I actually felt great about the plan and what we were expecting there,” said Kafka, via Giants Nation Show. “Obviously sometimes the down and distance, we talked about this earlier, get back on track in the early part of the down. You know, second and longs, those type of things, we wanted to stay out of those because we knew what elements could show up but I felt really clean about the plan. We've just got to look back at it and see what are the things we could have done better in that particular area.”

"I felt great about the plan" Mike Kafka if they saw things they weren't expecting from the Vikings defense pic.twitter.com/AALUDgdO6u — Giants Nation Show (@GiantsNationPod) December 21, 2025

Kafka’s comments came after an ultra-conservative offensive showing. The Giants opened the game with 16 rushing attempts across their first two drives, while Dart attempted just 13 passes total, and finished only seven.

While the Giants did rush for 128 yards, the strategy failed to create balance or rhythm. Dart was frequently under siege, taking unnecessary hits while rarely being put in positions to attack. The attempt to protect him ultimately stripped the offense of explosiveness and confidence.

However, following the loss, Kafka pushed back on the idea that the approach was overly cautious and “conservative,” instead framing it as a necessary response to Minnesota’s aggressive pressure packages.

The loss dropped New York to 0-5 under Kafka’s interim tenure following Brian Daboll’s firing, intensifying scrutiny around leadership and long-term planning. If the organization’s goal is to evaluate and develop Dart through live reps, Sunday’s approach sent a conflicting message.

With the season winding down and 2026 NFL draft positioning looming large, the Giants (2-13) face a key decision. Either they fully commit to giving their rookie QB room to grow, or they risk wasting valuable evaluation time under a system that appears stuck between caution and conviction.