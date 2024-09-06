ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Lynx take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Our WNBA odds series has our Lynx Fever prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Lynx Fever.

Three teams in the WNBA are currently 8-2 in their last 10 games. One is the first-place New York Liberty. These are the other two teams. Minnesota recently had a seven-game winning streak snapped but then got back to its winning ways in its next game. The Fever are on a five-game winning streak, pulling out close games and regularly having the right answer in late-game situations against various opponents.

Let's talk about Caitlin Clark, because we should: Caitlin Clark recently unfurled a triple double with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. She is not only the obvious WNBA Rookie of the Year for 2024; she is a top-10 player in the league. She is doing things no one else is doing. Clark just needed a little time to adjust to the speed and force of the professional game after dominating at Iowa in college basketball. Remember: Unlike the NBA, whose season starts in October — well after the NBA draft in late June — the WNBA asks its newly-drafted players to go directly to their new teams. The WNBA draft is in early to mid-April and preseason training camp starts at the end of April, with preseason games occurring in early May and the WNBA regular season beginning in the middle of May. Clark was thrown right into the fire with no real time to rest. Moreover, as we have noted previously, the WNBA weirdly loaded up Indiana's schedule with a ton of games in a short period of time. Clark did not have an adequate amount of time to either practice or recover between games.

When Indiana's schedule finally loosened up in terms of a reduced amount of games and more time to physically recover, Clark began to play better. She was able to study more and rest more. She was able to truly know what her teammates wanted and how to work with them.

Then, after the recent four-week midseason break for the Olympics, we have seen Clark get even better. It shouldn't rate as a surprise. Not being picked for the Olympic team has been a turbo-booster for her as a WNBA player. She is rested and fresh and is translating her superior physical condition into high-end results.

A'Ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces is the best player in the W this year. Napheesa Collier of Minnesota, Kahleah Copper of Phoenix, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu of New York, and DeWanna Bonner of Connecticut are also clear-cut top-10 WNBA players without any question. Jonquel Jones of New York probably also rates as a top-10 player. After those seven players, Caitlin Clark is roughly as good as any other player who can be mentioned in the league. Not only is she the best player on her team, but she has been transformative for her team. Few others can say that. She has already achieved elite status as a WNBA player, and now everyone is excited to see what she can do in the playoffs. Facing the Lynx in early September could give us a taste of what's to come, both this year and in the future.

Here are the Lynx-Fever WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Lynx-Fever Odds

Minnesota Lynx: -2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -142

Indiana Fever: +2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 169.5 (-110)

Under: 169.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lynx vs Fever

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ION, WNBA League Pass

Why The Lynx Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Lynx really benefited from the Olympic break. They got rested and healthy. They have been rolling. Entering this game, they haven't played since Sunday, so they will be fresh for the Fever. They play great defense and should be able to stymie Indiana's offense with their length and energy.

Why The Fever Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Fever have won five in a row and are riding the wave with Caitlin Clark. It's really hard to bet against them at home.

Final Lynx-Fever Prediction & Pick

This game feels like a toss-up. Enjoy it. It should be a great game to watch, but it's not a good game to bet on at all.

Final Lynx-Fever Prediction & Pick: Lynx -2.5