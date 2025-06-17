The PGA Tour is again in the headlines after a tumultuous few years in and around golf. This time, it is due to a new NFL CEO being hired to replace Jay Monahan, who will step down in 2026. Brian Rolapp, most recently the CEO of NFL Network and NFL Media, comes to the PGA Tour to help lead the biggest name in golf into a new age of leadership.

Rolapp announced his joining the PGA Tour and wrote an “open letter” to golf fans. In it, he outlined his vision for the Tour, which includes doing more to help the players shine, creating the best golf product possible, and enhancing their partnerships.

The letter included his vision: “Over the past few years, the TOUR has made meaningful progress in addressing these changes—from creating more opportunities for players to improving the competitive structure and enhancing the fan experience. But there's still significant work, and incredible opportunities remain ahead. From creating the highest quality golf product that includes the best players in the world, to strengthening commercial partnerships—as I spoke to players, board members, and fans in recent months, I felt drawn to this potential.”

Golf was hit with a massive challenge two years ago when LIV emerged as the counter to the PGA Tour. LIV snatched up some of the biggest names in golf with guaranteed contracts filled with massive amounts of money. The PGA was forced to respond by making the purses for the events bigger. This came down to a tug of war between the two organizations, which ultimately led to an announced “merger” between the two, but no news has been out since.

The merger talks have quieted down since it was initially announced. It has long been rumored that the most significant sticking point has been that LIV wants to remain a separate entity in the world of golf, while the Tour prefers to merge the two fields and eliminate the brand.

Rolapp's hiring proves there is a new standard for the PGA Tour and that they want to go even further in their evolution in today's landscape, especially with his experience in media. His hiring also means that a new voice is at the table in merger talks, which could add much-needed juice to get it across the finish line.

This hiring means a new chapter for the PGA Tour. While Rolapp admitted there is still plenty that he needs to learn about golf and its nuances, he did say he plays often, loves both the game and the Tour, and can't wait to get started.