The NBA offseason will bring both expected and surprising changes, but Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch expects both Julius Randle and Naz Reid to remain with the team.

“Absolutely, yes,” Finch told KFAN's Paul Allen, via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

“I think both players want to be there. That's first and foremost the most important thing. We certainly want them there. I know Tim Connelly is working hard to make sure that they get some sort of deal done that makes them happy and want to stay, and feel gratitude that the team is taking care of them.”

Both Randle and Reid were important parts of the Timberwolves’ run to their second straight Western Conference Finals appearance this spring.

Randle struggled early in the campaign, but found his footing as the season progressed. The 30-year-old was particularly good for the bulk of the playoffs. Across 15 contests, he averaged 21.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting around 50 percent from the field.

The Kentucky product has a $31 million player option, but could also look to test the market and see if another team would be interested. The former New York Knick might also be able to net an extension from Minnesota this offseason, depending on how they view his long-term fit.

Reid has become a key part of the Timberwolves bench, but could easily be a starter for another contending team. Across 80 games this past season, the former undrafted free agent averaged 14.2 points and 6 rebounds while shooting roughly 46 percent from the field.

He has a player option for a little more than $15 million, but could opt out and attempt to find a new home elsewhere. There would certainly be a number of suitors interested in seeing if the former Sixth Man of the Year could be a full-time starter or simply continue to be a championship-caliber bench presence.

While both are in unique situations, they have each expressed a desire to stay in Minnesota alongside both Finch and All-Star, Anthony Edwards.