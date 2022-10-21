FOXBOROUGH – Reports indicate that there isn’t a quarterback controversy within the New England Patriots’ locker room, and if the tone of a pair of key offensive players is to be believed, they’re looking forward to Mac Jones’ return to the field.

Jones is expected to return for the Patriots’ Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears and make the start after missing three games due to a high ankle sprain, per multiple reports.

While some might be sad that Bailey Zappe and the fever surrounding him are being shelved, the Patriots are looking forward to Jones’ return.

Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers can’t wait to have Jones’ competitive spirit on his side again.

“It’s always good to have the guys back,” Meyers said. “Mac is a dog, man. He’s an ultimate competitor. So just having him out there, the fighting spirit, it comes back very well. Just guys who want to go out there and win. The more guys you’ve got like that on the team, the better it is for you.”

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson shared a similar thought.

“He’s a competitor before anything, I believe,” Stevenson said of Mac Jones. “When he was able to get back on the field, he’s a warrior, so I think he’s ready for it.”

Of course, there’s still some uncertainty in the air as to whether or not Jones will play. He was on the practice field in each of the last two weeks before being ruled out shortly prior to game time. Meyers though isn’t letting it get in the way of his usual preparation, though.

“That’s football,” Meyers said. “We’ve been doing it all of our lives. There’s a lot of things we don’t know. We’ll just show up and play when we get there. We’ll figure it out and whatever’s on the field, we’ll just play to the best of our ability.”

One thing Meyers is thankful for though is Zappe’s play over the last few weeks. The fourth-round rookie won both of his starts and provided a steady hand when he replaced Brian Hoyer in Week 4 as the Patriots lost to the Green Bay Packers in overtime.

Meyers only played the last two games with Zappe, catching 11 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown from him. He appreciates that the Patriots have two quarterbacks who’ve proven to have some success at the NFL level.

Bailey Zappe ➡️ Jakobi Meyers for the TD to make it 26-0 over the Lions 🔥pic.twitter.com/pjOoQceUUD — Patriots Nation (@PatsNationCP) October 9, 2022

“It’s a blessing,” Meyers said. “The more good players you have on your team, ready to go, the better you are in the long run. In football, they say it’s a 100 percent injury rate. You never want your guys to go down, but in case somebody does, you’ve got a good player behind him.”

Stevenson also considers it a blessing that the Patriots could have a fully healthy Mac Jones soon, too.

“Just to have every player on the team healthy is a huge boost for us,” Stevenson said. “So whenever we get [Jones] back, it’s going to be huge.”

It’s easy for Meyers to be excited about Jones’ return considering what the duo’s done in a short time together. Last season, Meyers caught a team-high 82 receptions for 855 yards and a touchdown. The duo was already doing serious damage through their first two games together this season, liking up for 13 receptions for 150 yards.

There’s a different aspect Meyers believes that Mac Jones’ return will help boost the offense though.

"That's football, we've been doing it all our lives." Jakobi Meyers talks about preparing for two different quarterbacks & not knowing who could start on Monday vs. the #Bears pic.twitter.com/vG6ygt7XPu — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 20, 2022

“Just the leadership, first and foremost,” Meyers said. “He was the guy that was kind of getting us together all year. Even in OTAs, you’ll hear his voice the most. Just that leadership, and bringing that back to the team. He’s going to make plays. He’s a dog on the field, too. He’s going to be out there and hopefully, he can play and spin it around a bit.”

Meyers, Stevenson, and potentially Mac Jones will look to get the Patriots above .500 for the first time this season when they face the Bears on Monday night.