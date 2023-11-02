The Orlando Magic take on the Utah Jazz as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Orlando Magic wrap up their four-game road trip with a visit to the Utah Jazz Thursday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Magic-Jazz prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Magic are 2-2 to begin this season, but they have lost their last two games. Both of those games were at the Staples Center against both Los Angeles teams. Franz Wagner is the leading scorer for the Magic this season. He averages 18.0 points, and 6.3 rebounds per game. Cole Anthony is at 15.0 points per game while four other players are in double-digits. Paolo Banchero is struggling after winning Rookie of the Year last season. He is averaging 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game this season.

The Jazz are coming off their second win of the season as they beat the Memphis Grizzlies. Lauri Markkanen is the best player on the team, and it has shown. He is averaging 23.8 points per game, and 10.0 rebounds. Collin Sexton is playing in a bench role right now, but he is second on the team in scoring. Just four players on the Jazz score over 10.0 points per game this season.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Jazz Odds

Orlando Magic: +1 (-112)

Utah Jazz: -1 (-108)

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How to Watch Magic vs. Jazz

Time:9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, KJZZ-14

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Orlando plays the second-best defense in the NBA. They allow just 101.8 points per game, and that will only help them. The Jazz are healthy, but they are struggling this season. The Magic are just average when it comes to defensive scoring categories. This tells me the Magic play at a slower pace than some of the other teams in the NBA. With that, they limit the amount of chances opponents get to score. Utah scores pretty well, but the Magic have found ways to hold teams down. If the Magic can stick to playing good defense, they will cover the spread.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

The Jazz score 114.6 points per game, and this will be a factor in the game. What the Jazz do so well is create second chance buckets. Utah leads the league in offensive rebounding, and they take the fourth-most shots per game. They shoot just 45.8 percent from the field, but when you take that many shots, it does equate to a lot of points. It also helps that they make 14 threes per game this season. The Jazz are a very solid offensive team, and they need to use that to their advantage in this one. If the Jazz can put up just 110 points, they will cover this spread.

Orlando does play good defense, so the Jazz need to focus on stopping their offense. The Magic only score 105.8 points per game this season, so Utah does have a chance to keep their scoring down. Orlando is bottom of the league in shooting percentages, so Utah just needs to keep them from taking easy shots. On-ball pressure, and quick close outs will be key.

Final Magic-Jazz Prediction & Pick

With the Jazz playing at home, and the Magic finishing up a long road trip, I do lean towards Utah. This game is expected to be close, and it very well could be. However, I will be taking the Jazz to cover the spread.

Final Magic-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Jazz -1 (-108), Over 221.5 (-110)