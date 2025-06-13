Boston Red Sox infielder Alex Bregman is currently dealing with a quad injury. The Red Sox infielder is hoping to return sooner rather than later. On Friday, Bregman provided an encouraging update, however, he declined to provide an official injury timeline, via Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald.

“Alex Bregman says his injury is healing faster than expected and he might not even need to go on a rehab assignment once he feels he’s ready to play. Declined to offer any timetable, though he remains hopeful to return before the All-Star break,” Cerullo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The lack of an official timeline for a return leaves the situation somewhat uncertain. However, Bregman's comments about his injury healing at a faster rate than expected is promising without question.

Bregman's injury situation will continue to receive updates over the next few weeks. If he does indeed return before the All-Star break, though, the infielder could be back within the next month.

The 31-year-old — who is in his first season in Boston — was hitting .299/.385/.553 through 51 games before suffering the injury. Bregman also hit 11 home runs and 17 doubles to go along with 35 RBI and a .938 OPS.

In other words, Alex Bregman was making the adjustment to a new team without much trouble. He played in Houston with the Astros for his entire career (2016-2024) before the '25 campaign, so some wondered how he would perform in Boston. The results were certainly encouraging before he endured the injury.

Barring any setbacks, Bregman should be able to re-join the Red Sox's lineup within the next few weeks. Boston needs the boost — the Red Sox currently hold a 34-36 record which places them fourth in the American League East standings.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Alex Bregman's injury status as they are made available.