The Boston Bruins are going hard on free agency after missing the playoffs. Under the best of circumstances, the Bruins get plenty out of acquiring new offensive players and resigning Morgan Geekie.

Under the worst of circumstances, the Bruins could lose top talent to free agency due to money issues. But for now, Boston can take comfort in acquiring former 11th-round draft pick and defenseman Victor Söderström from the Chicago Blackhawks.

In exchange, they sent away defenseman Ryan Mast along with a seventh-round draft pick. Söderström is joining an organization that is in the midst of transition.

Recently, Boston hired Marco Strum as their new head coach. General manager Don Sweeney signed a two-year contract extension.

The Bruins finished the season with a record of 33-39. In all, Boston missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-2016 season.

For Söderström, the Bruins have retained his rights but not signed him on as a player. He must first sign a contract to join the team officially.

If all goes according to plan, Söderström brings unique talents to Boston.

The span of Victor Söderström's career up to the Bruins

Söderström has played in the NHL for four seasons. The majority of the time was spent with the Phoenix Coyotes, now the Utah Hockey Club.

He was drafted by the Coyotes in 2019. Söderström played 53 games before playing with the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL.

Söderström's time with the Blackhawks lasted only four months. He was acquired in March before being traded to the Bruins.

As far as skills go, Söderström is a solid defensive presence. He can add a particular strength on the right side, which the Bruins are in real need of.

Söderström has demonstrated considerable offensive prowess while playing in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). He finished this past season scoring nine goals and adding 28 assists for a total of 37 points.

In addition, Söderström was awarded the Borje Salming Trophy as the best defenseman.