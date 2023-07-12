While the greater part of the NBA world is focused on Damian Lillard's impending exit from the Portland Trail Blazers or James Harden's attempting to escape from Philadelphia, Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been in the news just as much this offseason as trade rumors regarding his future outlook with the team continue to surface.

As of now, Siakam seems to be in the same boat that many stars find themselves in with the franchise that's looking for a change wondering how much they could get for him.

To that end, teams will take a number of calls on star players though refraining from saying they're on the trade block. That being said, Siakam has been notably absent from Las Vegas during an annual Summer League event that normally brings most NBA players out of their caves during the offseason. Although reading the tea leaves is far from an exact science, most rational people have inferred that the rumors regarding Siakam are a bit more than smoke and mirrors.

All of which again brings to question: what would it take for the Raptors to trade Siakam?

Even more specifically, when considering the most recent trade rumors regarding Siakam, will the Orlando Magic be the ones to offer the Raptors the trade package that can't refuse?

Perfect Pascal Siakam trade Magic must offer

Magic receive: Pascal Siakam

Raptors receive: Franz Wagner, Jonathan Isaac, Jalen Suggs

For the Magic

For the Orlando Magic, swapping out a rising star in Franz Wagner for an established star in Pascal Siakam primarily allows them to acquire an even more productive sidekick for face of the franchise Paolo Banchero.

Where Wagner has a career scoring average of 16.9 points per game, Siakam has averaged 22.9 points per game over the past four seasons.

Furthermore, with Wagner now in line to get a contract extension, the Magic have to decide just how much they believe he's worth. With that in mind, players with Wagner's combination of youth, size, versatility and production have typically wound up being well-paid. Yet, if the Magic have questions about just how much better Wagner can get, perhaps it's better for them to move on from the 2021 No. 8 pick rather than overpaying. Especially when it looks like Banchero is set to land a supermax rookie contract extension when he's eligible.

A similar case can be made for Jonathan Isaac, whose talent is promising and whose production when healthy has been more than respectable. However, with Isaac playing just 45 games over the past four seasons, there's plenty of reason to question how much he's worth to the team nor or in the future.

Lastly, there's Jalen Suggs, the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Averaging 10.8 points and 3.6 assists per game in his two career seasons, Suggs has left a lot to be desired when assessing his scoring potential.

With two 20-point scorers leading the way in Banchero and Siakam, the Magic will have an even better chance of reaching the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Especially if one, or both, of their 2023 lottery picks (Anthony Black and Jett Howard) excel in their backcourt.

For the Raptors

The Toronto Raptors seem to be torn on whether or not they would prefer to keep Pascal Siakam, clearly desiring to remain competitive after reaching the status of a perennial playoff contender. With that in mind, the Raptors would likely only move Siakam in an offer that they felt was too strong to refuse.

In this scenario, the Raptors will be landing three top-8 draft picks that are all 25-years-old or younger. They also acquire two forwards to help them replace Siakam and a lead guard that helps them replace current Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet. They also shave $7.7 million off of their contractual obligations; notable for a team that's currently only $3.3 million away from paying the luxury tax.

The hope will be for Franz Wagner, who averaged 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season (on 48.5 percent shooting from the field and 36.1 percent shooting from 3), to pick up where Siakam left off. However, Wagner will be less of a ball-stopper on offense and likely a better off-ball threat as well, shooting at least 37.7 percent on catch-and-shoot 3s over the past two seasons.

Jonathan Isaac, if healthy, could be every bit of what the Raptors hoped Otto Porter Jr. would be. Porter, who only played eight games last season, signed a two-year contract with Toronto last season. Consequently, Isaac will be on the roster for at least a season longer than Porter.

Lastly, 2021 No. 5 pick Jalen Suggs could develop into a Kyle Lowry-esque point guard in Toronto. Partially because the Raptors are particularly thin at the position. Mostly because he, like Lowry, is a tougher, bigger, a better passer and has more defensive upside than the average point guard.